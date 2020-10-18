Covid 19 coronavirus: Paris curfew empties streets after 9pm

Paris streets are emptied by France's tough new coronavirus curfew. Photo / Lewis Joly, AP

The streets of Paris and eight other French cities were deserted on Saturday night on the first day of the government-imposed 9pm curfew that is scheduled to last for at least four weeks.

A bar terrace closed to meet the curfew in Paris on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Joly, AP

The measure was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to curb the resurgent coronavirus as new infections peaked to more than 30,000 a day. Macron said the curfews were needed to stop local hospitals from becoming overrun.

Phantoms: Streets empty near the Paris Opera. Photo / Lewis Joly, AP

In France, nearly 20 million people are covered by the curfew and eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Toulouse as well. The curfew runs until 6am daily. The country is deploying 12,000 extra police officers to enforce the new rules.

France's curfew comes into place as virus numbers rise. Photo / Lewis Joly, AP

Many bar and restaurant owners have bristled at the order. An earlier months-long lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in the spring devastated the sector.

Police enforce the Paris curfew. Photo / Lewis Joly, AP

"I have the right to question the government's approach. I think it's a catastrophic measure for the industry," said Xavier Denamur, who owns Les Philosophes and several other bistros in Paris's chic Le Marais district.

Denamur said the curfew should not start before 11pm.

Concorde square is emptied by France's new curfew. Photo / Lewis Joly, AP

"At least that would not destroy us," he said. "There's no evidence that this difference of a couple of hours will have any effect on the virus circulating."

France has confirmed more than 33,300 deaths from the pandemic, the fourth-highest death toll in Europe.

Rue de Rivoli is empty near the Champs Elysees. Photo / Lewis Joly, AP

- Associated Press