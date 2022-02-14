The UK couple claim staff at the boarding gate saw their tickets to Copenhagen but allowed them to board the flight to France. Photo / Unsplash

One couple's romantic getaway took a massive detour after they ended up in the wrong country.

Simon Forster and Emma Schofield have demanded an apology from Ryanair after claiming the airline flew them to Paris instead of Copenhagen.

After hitting terrible queues, the couple rushed through Manchester Airport to catch their flight to Copenhagen.

After claiming Ryanair staff checked their passports and boarding passes at the departure gate, they boarded "the only waiting plane on the runway", the Manchester Evening News reported.

Forster claimed cabin crew waved away their attempts to show boarding passes and said "Oh don't worry about it".

It was only after landing and being greeted with "bonjour" at passport control the couple said they realised they were in Beauvais, France.

The airport, just outside of Paris, is around 1200 km from their intended destination.

Ryanair did not provide a comment to Manchester Evening News but stated "it is each passenger's responsibility to ensure they board the correct aircraft.

"There are several touchpoints throughout the passenger journey which inform passengers of the aircraft's destination."

Examples included the flight number and destination displayed at the gate, during the welcome PA on board.

Forster said no announcements were made in English. "The shock of landing somewhere near Paris when you're supposed to be going to Copenhagen was ridiculous," he told the news outlet.

"I would like to understand how on earth this happened."

Forster claimed he contacted Ryanair the morning after landing in France on December 18 and requested reimbursement for his flights and hotel in Copenhagen and was given tickets to fly home.

He was directed to an online complaint form, which he filled in on December 21. After staying in France for the weekend, the couple booked return flights home to the UK with Easyjet.

"We had a lovely weekend and on the way back we kept getting messages from Ryanair about the return Copenhagen flight being delayed," Forster said.

Despite several attempts to get in touch with Ryanair, Forster said he had been unable to get in contact with someone to discuss reimbursement for flights and €1,100 (NZ$1900) incurred costs.