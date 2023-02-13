Forty years ago, a young graduate student took her first overseas trip and returned home with a fiancé. Photo / File

In February 1982, Vickie Moretz prepared for, not only her first flight overseas but her first trip outside the southern United States.

The 22-year-old University of Tennessee graduate was both thrilled and scared at the thought of flying to London, where she would take part in a work-study program.

Fortunately, she wasn’t alone; her best friend Sandra had also purchased a standby ticket from Washington National Airport in Ohio to London Heathrow Airport.

Young and inexperienced, Moretz didn’t understand what standby meant, other than the fact that it was a great deal, she told CNN Travel. Soon after arriving at the airport, panic set in when they realised their cheap tickets didn’t secure them a spot on board.

Standing at the gate, they burst into tears and told the airport staff about their mistake. Fortunately, the tears were unnecessary and just a few minutes later Sandra and Vickie were given the last available seats on the plane, at the very back.

It was there they met the third passenger in their row, Graham from England.

Friendly yet confident, the 22-year-old Englishman put the girls at ease, telling them stories of his 6-week trip around the US, and life in the UK, where he was returning to start law school.

The trio hit it off right away and the flight passed all too quickly.

“We had the best laughs,” Vickie told CNN Travel. “We stayed awake all night long – and that was our second night of staying awake, Sandra and I, because we’d been awake the night before trying to get to the airport. And he was lovely. He was just immediately a good friend.”

Graham was fun and kind Vickie thought he was more Sandra’s type.

“He had curly red hair back then – it was a perm, it wasn’t real – and my girlfriend adores curly headed guys. So I thought, ‘Oh good, Sandra’s met her somebody’,” she said.

After landing, Grahan helped the girls get into London’s city centre, teaching them how to navigate the tube and buying them their first British cup of tea. Then, he headed north to his family but not before promising to visit next weekend and quickly snapping a photo to preserve the memory.

The girls got stuck into their new jobs as hotel cleaning staff, while Graham travelled up to Lancashire. Already excited at the prospect of seeing them again, Graham called a university friend who lived in London, Jim, and arranged for them to show the girls around the city the following Saturday. One week later, the group of four met up and explored London’s museums, landmarks and pubs.

“We were all running around. We had the best time. We all got along so well, and we were joking and laughing,” Vickie said. Yet, Vicke still believed Sandra was keen on Graham, so she kept her distance.

Until the couple got to the bustling Portabello Road street market. Amongst the crowds, Vickie and Graham were jostled together on a busy escalator, while Sandra and Jim stood further down. Suddenly, a woman in front of them turned around and said, out of the blue “you’re both Scorpios”. Incredibly, the stranger was correct.

“You will make great love and will always be together,” she added, before turning around and walking off the escalator.

The pair were shocked.

“Graham and I looked at one another, completely confused, and nearly tripped off the escalator,” wrote Vickie in her diary, years ago.

While they laughed over the absurd woman, her statement left an impression.

“By the end of that evening, we were holding hands,” said Vickie. That fateful day was March 6. Just four months later they were engaged and married on December 28.

After that day at Portabello Road, the couple spent as much time together as possible, with Graham travelling down to London whenever he could.

The couple had no time to waste; Vickie had only a few months before she had t return to the UK.

“We just didn’t want to be apart once we met, so we knew we were going to have to make some permanent plans,” Graham told CNN Travel.

“We knew that my time was going to be coming to an end quickly. So we sort of had to act quickly,” said Vickie.

“What do we do to see each other, to stay together? And I remember us saying, we would have to get married – which was weird because we just graduated from university. It was the last thing on my mind to get married.”

In 1982, transatlantic phone calls were costly, so Vickie kept her parents up to date with letters sent back to Tennessee. When she shared plans to get married, her mother was supportive. Graham’s parents took a little more convincing but eventually were on board.

Proposals, distance and finally, a wedding

Despite deciding to get married before he proposed, Vickie said she was still surprised on July 4, 1982, when he got down on one knee.

In September, Vickie had to return to the US. In December, the pair reunited in Bristol, Virginia for their wedding day, which meant Graham and his parents met Vickie’s family just days before they were married.

“Everybody loved him the minute they met him and they really liked his family too,” Vickie told CNN Travel.

For the next two years, the pair lived in the UK so Graham could finish law school. When they weighed up both destinations, the US won out. For Vickie, the pull of family was strong, while Graham was willing to be more adventurous.

Still today, some 40 years and two children later, Vickie and Graham are still together and love returning to London, where their romance began.

“We met when we were 22 years old. We had both just turned 23 when we got married. And now we’re 63,” said Vickie.

Graham agrees, it’s hard to believe.

“When you think back, all the things that had to line up for us to meet is incredible,” he said. “One slight change of plans, we never would have met. It was meant to be.”