Rarotonga drops all travel restrictions for arrivals. Photo / Cook Islands Tourism

The Cook Islands says it has dropped all vaccine requirements, reverting to pre-Covid-19 travel and entry requirements.

On Wednesday the prime minister's office announced that this weekend it would drop all remaining Covid-19 related travel restrictions.

Effective 16 September visitors to the islands will not need to show proof of vaccination, nor a negative Covid-19 test to board a plane.

Prime minister Mark Brown said this was "another step to reclaiming what Covid-19 took away from us."

The requirement for all arrivals to come through a single port of entry in Rarotonga has also been amended to include the port of Aitutaki, Atiu, Tongareva and Pukapuka.

This opens up many more of the islands for travellers.

Brown said the decision was taken after discussion with the Pa Enua mayors of the outer Cook Islands and Health Ministry Te Marae Ora.

"The removal of these final restrictions means that, as a country, we are sending a signal to the world that we are serious about getting back to business and we want our people to live normal lives without unnecessary government restrictions."

The Cook Islands Tourism industry also welcomed the news, which removed the final travel restrictions of a long and difficult pandemic.

GM of the Cook Islands TC for New Zealand and Australia, Graeme West said it represented a return to "normality" just in time for additional flights returning from late October.

"Rarotonga and Aitutaki are looking stunning, and Cook Islanders are waiting with their usual warm welcome for all our visitors."