The FBI reported that the dangerous passenger was subdued using a coffee pot. Photo / Getty Images

The FBI reported that the dangerous passenger was subdued using a coffee pot. Photo / Getty Images

Several passengers had to come to the aid of flight crew after a man tried to open a plane exit en-route to Washington DC.

On Monday the American Airlines flight was diverted to Kansas City but only after a passenger had been subdued.

According to a statement from the FBI, the defendant Juan Remberto Rivas had to be hit over the head with a coffee pot after going on a mid-air rampage.

The affidavit says Rivas made his way to the front of the plane, apparently in order to open the cockpit door. Forcing his way up the aisle he grabbed makeshift weapons from a service trolley.

The FBI statement detailed the attack: "Rivas grabbed some plastic silverware, removed the napkin wrapped around it, and placed the plastic silverware in his shirt sleeve and was holding it like a shank." Pushing the service trolley up the aisle, he also attempted to break a champagne bottle on the counter.

After failing to access the cockpit, Rivas tried to open the plane's emergency exit.

At 109 kg and six foot, three inches, it took several passengers to force him from the door handle.

"A flight attendant grabbed a coffee pot and hit Rivas twice in the head with it," according to the affidavit.

The American Airlines service from LA to Washington DC was diverted after the problem passenger incident. Photo / Jan Rosolino, Unslpash

Rivas was finally restrained using cable ties and duct tape and Kansas City International Airport was warned of the problem passenger and a diversion requested.

American Airlines issue a statement thanking the responders.

"We're grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism. We also appreciate the customers who stepped in to assist our crew."

More FBI agents in the plane speaking to passengers you can see the flight attendant cleaning up the scene. The individual who caused the incident was bleeding as the plane made the emergency landing. #AA1775 from #LA to #DC is currently still on tarmac in Kansas City #Missouri. pic.twitter.com/Kc99Dwo3Fv — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

Passenger Mouaz Moustafa who was on the flight said that the plane was held up on the tarmac as the FBI questioned travellers over the incident.

The pilot who performed the quick diversion to Kansas City, told passengers that Rivas had tried to access the cockpit before trying the forward emergency exit. The plane descended from cruising altitude to land in just eight minutes.

The American Association of Professional Flight Attendants issued a statement saying such behaviour would not be tolerated, and they would pursue a lifetime ban for Rivas.

"Today, we witnessed another dangerous, life-threatening incident on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles, CA, to Washington, DC," they said.

"APFA will continue to collaborate with other Flight Attendant and Customer Service Agent Unions, the Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Congress to ensure these offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law with appropriate fines, criminal penalties, and applicable flying bans."