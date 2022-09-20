Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran explains why fares are going up. Video / Supplied

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran explains why fares are going up. Video / Supplied

When your flight is cancelled but you booked through another airline, who is responsible for getting you home?

One passenger says he was asking this question when Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines left him in a Filipino airport for a week, without compensation.

Martin Smith, a scrap metal dealer from Auckland, says he was scheduled to fly to Auckland on 28 August, after a holiday in the Philippines. Having bought his tickets through the Air New Zealand website he had gone to check in to his connecting flight from Cebu airport, operated by Singapore Airlines.

However, the check in desk was thrown into confusion by his return ticket.

"They said I had a ticket but no seat, which was a new one to me."

Even though Smith had turned up in plenty of time, he says neither he nor the check in agent were able to get hold of Air New Zealand.

"Eventually they said I'd missed my flight."

Martin Smith spent an unplanned week without compensation in the Philippines after an airline booking error. Photo / Martin Smith, Supplied

After spending two and a half hours trying to ring Air New Zealand he was eventually issued with a new ticket for an onward flight to Singapore on 11 September, two weeks later.

"I said 'That's not good enough.' Eventually, they emailed through a ticket for 4 September, but that was still a week later."

But neither airline offered to cover his expenses after he was bumped from the flight.

Overbooking errors are not uncommon. Normally, they are resolved by the operating airline, which reimburses the passenger for expenses incurred. Yet neither airline was willing to incur the costs and blamed each other for the error.

Smith had to call his work in Auckland to explain his situation and borrow money from his son to cover accommodation.

He had travel insurance to cover these costs but is still waiting for a payout.

After filing a claim through his policy, Smith was incensed to read Air New Zealand's explanation for not covering his costs.

"Unfortunately, Air New Zealand did not provide any compensation or cover for any additional passenger expenses because of this controllable disrupt," read the statement, seen by the Herald.

Having been denied board due to what they claim was an overbooking error, his expenses should have been covered.

But, which airline should have paid for the error?

Instead Smith found himself without support from either and having to cover his expenses from an unexpected extra week in the Philippines.

'Airlines think they're untouchable': A booking error left Martin Smith stranded for a week, with neither airline taking responsibility. Photo / Martin Smith, Supplied

'No apologies, no accommodation, no meals, nothing offered, I was on my own.'

Code-share and airline partnerships are supposed to be a convenient way of getting passengers to places beyond the normal network.

It allows you to buy tickets to Europe through one carrier, instead of two or three, even if your booking airline doesn't have any planes on those routes.

It is a great way to save passengers time and money, apart from when the dots don't join up.

Often it is harder to make changes to flight details, such as seat selection or extra luggage to tickets booked on a partner airline. It can also mean that you are unable to check in online - depending on the airline partnership.

With the Singapore - Air New Zealand partnership, online check-in is often not available -telling passengers to "check in at the airport" instead.

Any changes must be made at the terminal, which normally is not an issue.

A spokesperson for Air New Zealand said they had a record of Smith's booking but could not comment on the specifics as they were not operating the flight.

"The ticket was issued correctly, and Mr Smith shouldn't have had any issues," they said.

As a general rule, the operating carrier should look after the customer when they are disrupting travel.

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines said they could not comment and had to refer the issue to Air New Zealand as the airline issuing the ticket.

Singapore Airlines' conditions of carriage entitle passengers to compensation in the event of an oversold flight, or if they were "denied boarding involuntarily".

However - in spite of being able to fly to the Philippines the ticket was "unassociated" with the booking through a technical error and could not be honoured by the airline.

Both airlines say they are investigating the matter.

"No one wants to take responsibility for the stuff up," says Smith.

"Airlines seem to think they are untouchable these days."

The Aucklander lost a week's wages due to his unintended layover in Cebu.

Earlier this year Consumer NZ launched a petition demanding airlines to be more transparent in what aid is available, should services be disrupted.

"It's time the airlines lifted their game," Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said.

Currently under the Civil Aviation Act travellers are entitled for compensation for delays and cancellations for reasons within the airlines control.

This includes delays affected by issues including staffing, operational and mechanical faults.

"We are calling for airlines to communicate honestly with passengers about the reason for flight delays and cancellations, and to be upfront about passenger rights."