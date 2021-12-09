Club 33: Walt Disney's secret $33k club hidden in Disneyland parks

Behind the secret door at 33 Royal Street, is a different Disney experience. Photo / Josh Hallet, Flickr

Behind the secret door at 33 Royal Street, is a different Disney experience. Photo / Josh Hallet, Flickr

Few visitors to Disneyland realise that behind an unassuming door of 33 Royal Street is the gateway to one of the most exclusive members' clubs in theme park history.

Disneyland is a notoriously pricey family holiday. Even Disneyland die-hards balked last month at the $8,820 price tag per night Star Wars-themed hotel rooms.

However, the "33 Club" is another dimension of exorbitance, charging members a US$33K initiation fee and annual membership costs on top.

They won't let any Tom, Dick or Mickey in at the door.

First opened in 1967 with the opening of the first Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, there are many pet theories as to the number 33's significance.

The Club 33 has an exclusive menu you'll not find anywhere else in the park. Photo / Josh Hallet, Flickr

Some say it is for the thirty three initial patrons. Other more far-out theories say it is the Magic Kingdom's own branch of the Freemasons, due to the number 33's significance to Masonic lodges.

Given the secrecy and symbolism, it's easy to see why there are scandalous rumours and stories about the club. The only way in is through membership or by being the guest of a member, and there is reportedly a 14 year waiting list to join.

Until this year, when Disney opened a sci-fi Cantina in Star Wars Land, it was the only bar serving alcohol within the Disneyland theme park.

Today there are 33 Club lounges and club houses in all of the Disney-run resorts, from Shanghai to Florida. Since the original club house in New Orleans Square, the club has opened themed members only areas for patrons - such as Harambe House in the Walt Disney World Animal Kingdom, and the Captain's Quarters in Adventureland. Most of which are understated on the outside, but extremely lavish on the inside.

In addition to access to these secretive places members receive a number of extra perks.

Annual passes, VIP tours, queue jumps and a special menu only available at the club diners.

Inside you'll find the belongings of Walt and wife Lillian. The golden piano has been played by famous guests, although many of its keys no longer work.

With a huge expansion in 2014, the 33 Rue Royal has changed a lot since Walt designed it, but many of his belongings are still there.

As the park expands, and more photos emerge from the exclusive club, it's a bit more of an open secret, but no less exciting for Disneyland fans.