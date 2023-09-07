Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary was greeted to Belgium by cream pies from climate protesters.

The outspoken CEO of budget airline Ryanair had a rude surprise waiting for him in Belgium on Thursday, where he was struck in the face with two cream pies.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary was in Brussels this week to protest air traffic controller strikes, outside the European Commission building.

Two female climate protesters were waiting for him, with a treat.

The episode was caught on a live broadcast to Belgian news channels LN24 and RTL.

“Welcome in Belgium!” one could be heard saying.

“Stop the pollution from the f***ing planes,” said the other, pelting O’Leary with a second pie.

Beyond a few superficial remarks, laughing off the stunt, the airline boss refused to answer questions about the protest, insisting he was in Belgium to discuss the issue of air traffic control.

“I love cream cakes,” O’Leary told reporters. “They’re my favourite.”

Warm welcome in Brussels today to celebrate RYR’s 7 new routes for Winter 23. Passengers so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake. We’ve got tasty low fares! pic.twitter.com/MpT6ssSX6a — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 7, 2023

Farcical scene took place next to a cardboard cutout of Commissioner Ursula von de Leyen, to whom the airline chief exec said he was there to present a petition of 1.5 million signatures, “calling on the EU to protect all flights.”

Ryanair is Europe’s biggest airline by passenger numbers.

Climate activists have accused airlines of wanting to ‘have their cake and eat it’ when it comes to emissions targets. There are many countries in the EU bloc that are now taking aim at short-haul budget flights, over high per passenger carbon emissions.

The Ryanair boss who revels in publicity, appeared to enjoy the attention and the cake.

The airline’s Twitter account later shared an update about the incident, saying:

“Passengers are so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake.”

The cream cake attack comes as Ryanair pilots in Belgium have voted for strike action on 14 and 15 September over pay and working conditions. It is their fourth strike in four months.