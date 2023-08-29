A clip of a young child and her father shows a plane full of passengers in a dimly lit cabin with those sitting near the child annoyed by her light-up costume. Video /Supplied

It can be difficult to decide what to wear on a flight but one child’s outfit was the subject of major debate online.

A video capturing a child’s flashing costume on a plane has gone viral after being posted by an anonymous Instagram account named @Sarcasm_only.

The clip which shows a young child and what appears to be their father has been viewed more than 8.4 million times since it was posted on August 16.

“Imagine being on this flight?” reads a caption that has been placed over the clip, which shows a plane full of passengers sitting in a dimly lit cabin. The airline and date of the flight are not shared.

As the camera pans, a flashing light can be seen. However, it’s not coming from the aircraft or a passenger’s device but from a child’s outfit.

Sitting on her father’s lap, the child is sitting up, wearing a white bunny costume, with flashing lights on it.

Thousands of viewers left comments on the video and the most popular comments tended to be critical, not of the child but of the parent, who allowed their child to wear something that was “inconsiderate”.

“What’s worse than kids? Parents,” one person joked.

“Sick of ppl who don’t control their children on public space,” another wrote.

Others said there were many ways to entertain a child on a flight, which don’t irritate fellow passengers.

“Simply bringing a tablet and headphones would have solved the problem for everyone. It’s called compromise and common decency, people,” one person stated.

Some people said passengers should have put a stop to the flashing costume.

“Where’s a Karen when you need one,” read the most-liked comment, suggesting that someone should have complained about the child to the crew.

The lights were not just annoying, people commented, but also posed a health risk.

“NOPE. Sir, I am already anxious and get sick at flashes, could you kindly ask your child to turn the lights off? He’s smiling, he knows it’s annoying,” one person said.

“I’m epileptic and this could trigger a seizure. But TBH it’s just flat out rude and inconsiderate of those on the plane, medical condition or not,” another added.

One traveller with severe ADHD and light sensitivity said they would be “livid” if they were on that flight.

A flight attendant also weighed in, stating that they would have put a stop to it immediately.

Less confrontational viewers didn’t see what the big deal was, and suggested passengers just “close their eyes”; an approach that prompted indignation from other travellers.

“To everyone saying ‘if the light bothers you, close you eyes’ … Are y’all insane? So just cos you have kids everyone around (strangers, not family) has to adapt?! The entitlement,” one person said.

Children are often a source of controversy for airline passengers and one person joked that it was better than a crying child.

The latter is something a major Kiwi musician is well acquainted with.

In October 2022, the singer Henry Beasley shared a video capturing the incessant screams of a young flier.

To pass the time, Beasley filmed a TikTok making light of the experience, which was viewed more than 10 million times.



