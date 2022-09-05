First trailer released for Celebrity Treasure Island 2022. Video / TVNZ

The Celebrity Treasure Island contestant and Wellington Paranormal star reveals her most memorable holidays.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

My first overseas trip was to Sydney in 2000 for the Gay Games. Despite being an avid cricketer, I went to play softball. The strongest memory was being at the opening ceremony and thinking I was at the actual Olympics.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Mum, Dad and my two sisters going camping somewhere random with my uncle and aunty and cousins. We once camped on top of some underground bees, got annihilated by storms, Dad and Uncle's beer floated away down a river… We had terrible camping luck, but an awful lot of fun.

Who has most inspired your travels?

Whoever I'm going to visit, or whoever is travelling with me.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

They're all great for different reasons. I recently went to the States for the first time to visit my partner who is studying over there. We went to Big Bear mountain and that was pretty magical.

And the worst?

Getting shot at and almost killed in South Africa. I was there for my big sister's wedding. When we were leaving to come home, the car I was driving got stopped by a makeshift roadblock and then as I was about to reverse out of there, there was a massive bang and someone standing behind the car shot an elephant rifle through the boot, middle of the back seat and out my driver's side window. Luckily I somehow managed to speed through the roadblock and we got away.

While on holiday in South Africa, Wellington Paranormal star Karen O'Leary was shot at in an attempted car jacking. Photo / Supplied

What destination did you dream of most while borders were closed?

I think I dreamt more about hoping that all of the countries around the world weren't getting so badly affected by the pandemic. That and probably Japan, but I think Japan isn't fully open yet, so I'll just have to keep on dreaming.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

A. Try to get someone else to do it for me. B. Leave it till the last minute. C. Hope for the best.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

South Africa. Such a beautiful country, but so many deeply embedded societal problems that mean life is incredibly difficult and unfair for so many people.

Kiwi actor and comedian Karen O'Leary on holiday in South Africa. Photo / Supplied

One of Karen O'Leary's most memorable sunsets was on holiday in South Africa. Photo / Supplied

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

South Africa wins again! The sunrise at Kruger National Park that we saw after going leopard spotting before dawn was unforgettable.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Avoid unpacking.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

Mum and Dad.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Lords cricket ground in London. I need to watch New Zealand win a test match there one day.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Meeting a range of diverse people and broadening my worldview.

