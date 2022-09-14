The five-star Ashford Castle in Co. Galway, Ireland. Photo / Supplied

CASTAWAY AT RIVER BIRCHES LODGE

Ski, fly fish, hike, soak – or do little more than unwind in luxurious tranquillity at River Birches Lodge in Turangi, where you'll be surrounded by birdsong by day and the sound of the ruru (morepork) by night. A "Couples Dream Outdoor Escape" package is available until the end of next month (October 31) for the lodge's cottage, which can accommodate one couple or two. Priced from $3460 for two nights, inclusions range from in-room massages to a half-day guided fly-fishing excursion for two, and a welcome bottle of sparkling New Zealand wine.

Contact: River Birches Lodge, 'phone (027) 202 1608 or e-mail enquiries@riverbirches.co.nz or check out riverbirches.co.nz/specials/luxury-cottage

Spicers Sangoma pool in NSW. Photo / Supplied

NSW ECO ESCAPE

The natural serenity of the Blue Mountains is sure to soothe if you're feeling a little frazzled. Spicers Sangoma is a luxurious eco-retreat enveloped by giant boulders and Australia's ubiquitous eucalyptus trees. Within an hour's drive from Sydney, you can be taking in the panoramic valley views from the retreat's infinity pool, be pampered in the day spa, and explore mountain walking trails. Four days' car hire from Sydney's airport, three nights in a Bush Suite, and all meals and beverages, are priced from $2799pp, twin-share. This starting price is for Sunday-night to Tuesday-night stays between October 4 and November 1 or between November 4 and 30. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by September 30.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/sdy-ast-blue-mountains-jenolan-caves-tour-hot234dbms

Relax in Rarotonga. Photo / Flight Centre, supplied

COAST AND CASTLES IN CO. GALWAY

Spend three nights at the five-star Ashford Castle on the West Coast of Ireland – a 13th century castle transformed into a luxurious hotel in 1939. Priced from $1529pp, with full Irish breakfasts each morning, your room comes with a €85 hotel food & beverage credit. A 30-minute drive from Galway, the castle offers activities ranging from golf and fishing to falconry and cruising along the coastline. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by September 30. Travel on pre-selected dates in March and April next year.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/irelandcastle

The urban skyline of southern Gold Coast in Queensland. Photo / Supplied

GOLD COAST HIGHLIFE

Voco Gold Coast in Surfers Paradise is a hotel close to the beach and even closer to the vibrant city. A family getaway package for five nights is priced from $599pp for bookings made by September 31. There's a luxurious spa on site, two swimming pools and a gymnasium. Your family will stay in a Standard Ocean View High Floor Room, and enjoy bonus inclusions ranging from daily breakfast, unlimited entry to SkyPoint Observation Deck and a $50 Harbour Town shopping credit. You'll also receive a Privileges Dining Card and Local Experiences passes.

Contact: My Queensland, freephone 0800 654 180 or check out myqueensland.co.nz/package/voco-gold-coast-5-nights-standard-ocean-view-high-floor-room/

RELAX IN RAROTONGA

Relax in the Cook Islands with a five-night stay at the four-star Pacific Resort Rarotonga. Return Air New Zealand flights from Auckland and accommodation in a Studio Room starts at $1885pp, double share. This package from Wellington and Christchurch starts at $2045pp. Each room comes with a NZ$250 Food and Beverage Credit. Book by September 18. Travel between February 10 and March 31.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/rarofromauckland or flightcentre.co.nz/rarofromwellington or flightcentre.co.nz/rarofromchristchurch