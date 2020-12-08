Cash strapped UK cabin crew turn to illicit online services

Investigations of crew using their employment to solicit sex work have increased since the Covid crisis. Photo / Suhyeoun Choi, Unsplash

Following the news that British Airways is investigating a crew member for soliciting sex work out of its Heathrow staff base, other airlines have come forwards with similar investigations.

EasyJet and Ryanair have joined the UK flag carrier in exposing a number of online accounts using their employment and airline uniform to solicit clients.

Social media accounts claiming to sell underwear and tights of UK air hostesses were uncovered by The Sun, selling items of clothing for over $340. The Instagram account called Cabin Crew Used began selling clothing and illicit images in July.

According to the newspaper the number of flight crew turning to such means to raise extra cash has only grown since the pandemic downturn on travel.

British Airways it was announced it was investigating claims that a mystery stewardess was offering sex on board flights.

Accounts on the adult subscription service OnlyFans claiming to belong to crew from Ryanair and EasyJet have increased since March, charging 'fans' as much as $18 per month to access images.

One such account which regularly shares photos next to EasyJet paraphernalia claims to belong to a "Milf flight attendant from London, here to take care of all your foot fetish naughty needs."

"Loads of the girls are doing it," a Manchester-based crew member told The Sun. "Some use eBay and some use other sites to sell them."

"It's surprising how many people out there want to buy them. They don't get paid particularly well so a lot of them think: 'Why not?'"

Stewardesses are selling used shoes and tights on Amazon and eBay for more than $300.

Another source told the newspaper that girls can fetch up to £50 ($98) by selling old shoes and tights, so can see the appeal. Especially in the current climate which has forced many airline workers to take pay cuts.

"This has been going on for a while," the airline worker said.

"But I think because of Covid, more and more cabin crew are trying to make money on the side."

British Airways has said its investigation into crew using company uniforms and aircraft to solicit clients is ongoing.

"We expect the highest standards of behaviour from all our colleagues," said the airline.

- With news.com.au