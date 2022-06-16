The saga of a piece of lost luggage took an unexpected turn in a viral TikTok video. Photo / Screenshot @jackatyou

The saga of a piece of lost luggage took an unexpected turn in a viral TikTok video. Photo / Screenshot @jackatyou

Airports are straining under the weight of the return to travel, after the job cuts and infrastructure left in turmoil by the global pandemic. Plane delays, lost luggage and ground staffing shortages have made passing through an airport, on time and with all your belongings, feel like it is in the hands of the fates.

It's a saga that was captured perfectly by a short viral video, following the journey of a piece of lost luggage.

TikTok user @jackatyou caught sight of an abandoned carry case on the apron at Nashville International Airport. Filming from the Delta Air Lines lounge, she could not look away.

Left in the middle of a conduit way, handler after handler passed the lost piece of luggage. At least three look at the bag, before leaving it in the dust. It's enough to fill the most sanguine of travellers with anxiety.

"Well he said, 'Nope!'" she says as one rubber-necks the bag, before speeding by.

At one point, it looks as if a saviour has arrived. Getting out of his luggage buggy, the handler picks up the lost case before walking it to the side of the road and out of the path.

Other onlookers can be heard gasping and jeering on the clip, as the third handler drives on by.

Finally a "hero" handler picks up the lost case and adds it to his consignment.

At that point the whole lounge had become invested in the case.

"Everyone in here was cheering," she wrote. It wasn't the way she expected to have "bonded with everyone in the Delta lounge in Nashville."

The journey of one piece of lost luggage has captured an insight into the journey of lost luggage, and how a small oversight can leave luggage lost in a travel industry struggling to keep up with demand. The video was viewed more than 6 million times.

The owner of the suitcase will not be the only baffled passenger trying to track down belongings.

Last month luggage logistics company SITA said that the global mishandled baggage rate has spiked by almost a quarter. There was a 24 per cent increase to 4.25 bags in every thousand going missing while airside.

International transfers continue to be the biggest source of problems. 2021 saw an increase of delayed luggage transfers to 41 per cent on the previous year, says SITA. Nowhere is this highlighted more clearly than in the disparity between international and domestic luggage-mishandling numbers. The likelihood of losing a bag is 4.7 times higher on international routes compared to domestic routes.