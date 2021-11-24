Canterbury hot pools to require proof of vaccination for bathers

The Hanmer Springs are a North Canterbury tourism hot spot. Photo / Supplied

North Canterbury's famous hot pools will be requiring proof of vaccination from visitors this summer.

From 3 December bathers visiting Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools will need to double jabbed against Covid 19.

Under the incoming Covid Framework there will be no enforced caps on visitor numbers but they will have show their My Vaccine Pass to gain entry.

"The new framework gives us the opportunity to operate as normally as possible," says GM Graeme Abbot.

"Our message to New Zealanders is get ready – the traffic light system is coming so download your vaccine pass so you can make the most of summer."

The pools have been operating under a limited capacity since reopening under Level 2 in September. This new framework removes the need to limit the number of visitors to the spas, under "Orange" or "Green" levels, providing they are fully vaccinated.

Abbot says that it's important the pools do all they can to keep guests safe this summer.

Graeme Abbot GM of Hanmer Springs Pools. Photo / Supplied

Should there be a "red" alert level the pools will remain closed.

In spite of pandemic disruptions and operating under restrictions for much of the last year, the Hurunui region and Canterbury has been remarkably resilient.

On Wednesday, tourism minister Stuart Nash said the "wider Canterbury region experienced a boom in domestic tourism."

Visiting the newly opened Ōpuke Thermal Pools in Methven, the minister said that area had reaped the benefits of campaigns encouraging Kiwis to see their backyard.

"Domestic tourism spending in Canterbury was worth $1.44 billion in the year to September 2021," said Nash, which represented an increase of 25 per cent on the previous year, and 21 per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

"Being open lifts visitor numbers which has flow-on economic benefits to other Hurunui and Hanmer Springs businesses. We attracted record visitor numbers last summer and are hoping this year will be just as busy," said Graeme Abbot.

Those with bookings or passes affected by the new requirements should contact the pools.

Masks and distancing will still be required indoors as well as contact tracing.