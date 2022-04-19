The two level floating platform is one of Fiji's greenest landmarks. Photo / Cloud 9, via new.com.au

With climate change a real problem for most of the world and Covid making us acutely aware of the impact mass tourism can have on holiday hot spots, people are more keen than ever to embrace ethical travel.

While most tourism companies are implementing some sustainability, few places have embraced it like Fiji.

The island nation, just a quick three-hour flight from Auckland, is one of the countries most susceptible to climate change and sea level rise.

Fiji was the first Small Island Developing State (SIDS) to announce a net-zero target for 2050 and its national carrier, Fiji Airways, is also a big fighter for the environment.

The airline supports the "Every Take Off … One Tree" initiative which sees the nation's department of forestry plant one tree for every international flight.

More than 55,000 trees have been planted since the project was started, the majority of which have been mangrove trees – the unsung heroes of coastline protection.

But Fiji Airways isn't the only company helping tourists embrace "guilt-free", sustainable travel.

CLOUD 9

Fiji's first and original floating platform, Cloud 9 started welcoming tourists back in December, just days after the nation reopened borders.

Opened in 2013, Cloud 9 bobs above Roro Reef in the Mamanuca archipelago, about 45 minutes off the west coast of Fiji.

While the pontoon is best known for the wild parties it puts on, welcoming up to 100 people for events, Cloud 9 is also acutely aware of how privileged it is to be floated in Fiji's crystal clear waters.

The floating paradise is anchored just off Fiji's reefs, with tropical fish and turtles regularly visiting.

Cloud 9 is part of the Mamanuca Environment Society Fiji, a charity committed to protecting the ocean and lands of Fiji.

Cloud 9 is located just off Fiji's Roro Reef in the Mamanuca archipelago. Photo / Supplied, Cloud 9 via news.com

The pontoon is also a zero carbon emitting facility and uses only solar power for its sound system and wood for its pizza.

All our septic waste as well as solid and liquid waste are cleared, or tanked and transported at the end of each day.

"We do not disburse of any waste whatsoever into the ocean. We respect marine life, and the incredible environment we call home," Cloud 9 promises.

Visitors to Cloud 9 can choose from dozens of day beds and seats to lounge on while international DJs perform.

ECO-TRAX FIJI

A deserted rail line in Fiji, after the country's revolution and the global financial crisis left the government unable to connect two bridges, has inadvertently become one of the best tourist attractions in the country.

Located in Sigatoka, on the main island of Viti Levu and one hour from Nadi International Airport, the bike tour shows you some of Fiji's best sights.

After a short safety briefing and history talk, you jump on your modified electric bicycle carriage, mounted on the old sugar cane railway, and start your easy ride.

Your guide leads you as you cruise gently through beautiful changing scenery including across rivers, through mangroves and lush rainforest, past tiny villages filled with excitable children that run out and say hello as you ride past.

You follow the coast of Viti Levu the entire way, occasionally catching glimpses of the incredible white sand beaches before you end at a beautiful, unspoilt beach that you'll have all to yourself.

The tour stops for an hour at the beach where you can swim, snorkel, drink from ice-cold coconuts prepared by the guides and snack on fruit under the shade of the palm trees.

After your pit stop, you'll jump back on the electric bike to head back to the base, which is decked out with props used by TV and film crews during their time in Fiji.

The batteries on the bikes mean you can expend as much or as little energy as you want, with the electricity keeping you cruising along the track regardless of how much you pedal.

And with the bikes fully and safely mounted into the tracks, riding expertise also isn't required.

SOUTH SEA SAILING

One of Fiji's newest tourism experiences, South Sea Sailing offers visitors the chance to cruise the nation's incredible Mamanuca Islands for the day.

The full-day tour takes place on Sabre, a brand-new 78ft (24m) catamaran, with the crew expertly trained to sail the mammoth vessel, meaning you'll barely hear the motors turned on.

The tour kicks off from Port Denarau, Fiji's hub for boat tours and its main marina.

The catamaran has two large nets stretched across its front, both of which are scattered with bean bags.

If getting the occasional splash isn't for you, there are also booths and day beds on the boat.

The boat is also fitted with a slide at the back, which is flipped out when the catamaran is docked.

The cruise makes a number of stops throughout the day, including at a tropical reef and the world-famous sand cays of Mamanuca Islands.

Depending on the tides, the water might even be low enough for the crew to set up seats and umbrellas on the Malolo sandbar meaning you can lounge in the water and watch the afternoon go by.

The cruise also includes a buffet lunch, two hours of free beer and wine during lunch and complimentary soft drink and water for the rest of the day.

On the way home from the sandbar, the crew will start pumping the music to ensure you get your party fix before you arrive into Port Denarau.

Fiji was one of the first places in the world to embrace foreign tourists after the Covid pandemic, when it reopened to fully vaccinated travellers back in December.

While the island nation did enforce PCR testing and a three-day quarantine in a certified resort, Fiji recently dropped those requirements.

From April 7, the Fijian government announced it was removing the three-night stay requirement for tourists coming to visit.

"The timing for the Fijian Government's decision to relax Fiji's entry requirements could not be better as we head into the best time of year to visit Fiji," Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen said last week.

"We're already projecting big arrivals numbers over the coming months and now we expect the numbers to look even better."

From last week, tourists entering Fiji need to show proof they've been vaccinated against Covid, a negative pre-departure rapid antigen test, travel insurance, and take a rapid test within 24 hours of arrival.