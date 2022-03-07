After one date the young couple decided to travel Thailand together for a month. Photo / Pexels

After one date the young couple decided to travel Thailand together for a month. Photo / Pexels

When it comes to love, they say "when you know, you know" and after just one meeting set up by a popular dating app, a London girl and Canadian boy seemed to know.

In fact, the young couple were so confident of their compatibility, they made their second date a month-long trip to Thailand; a move that has turned them into viral TikTok stars.

Canadian tourist Matt Giffen had just a few more days in London when he matched on the dating app Hinge with 24-year-old local, Summer Fox, who was recently made redundant.

The pair instantly hit it off, they told the Daily Star but Giffen soon had to return to Canada.

The connection was so incredible, however, they devised a plan to travel the world together, and three weeks later, the pair flew to Bangkok from their sides of the globe.

They've since been travelling to Thailand together for a month.

Unsurprisingly, the love story was a hit on TikTok, where Fox has more than 118,500 followers.

Most people have been supportive of the romance, said Fox, while others have been quick to throw criticism their way, claiming the love won't last and Giffen will soon cheat.

Contrary to what the haters say, they feel their bond has only gotten stronger since exploring Southeast Asia together.

"The way our relationship has developed throughout, we spend 24/7 together and instead of grating on each other, we fall more in love every day. It's also just great to be in love again after four years of being single and picky," she told the Daily Star.

Online can be full of harsh opinions, which Fox has already experienced.

"[I've got ] a couple of bitter comments saying they hope he cheats on me, saying it won't work out etc cause we're from different countries," she said.

For those who know Fox, this risky move isn't out of the ordinary and even her parents were not shocked.

Additionally, the experience turned her recent job loss into a silver lining. Fox said work had impacted her mental health and kept her trapped in the city, unable to travel.

After their first date, Fox and Giffen immediately travelled to Manchester for a spontaneous trip, where they started discussing their desires to explore the world.

Days later as Giffin prepared to leave for Canada, they realised they didn't want to part ways and hatched a plan to meet in Thailand.

After sharing updates on their story, Fox's TikTok account soon caught the attention of fashion brands like Shein.

As a result, paid collaborations and advertising hasn't just paid for Fox's trip but made additional money.

The Londoner has also posted videos of their adventures on Youtube.

After Thailand, the couple said they will travel to Cambodia, Vietnam and Bali.

Then, Fox said she would consider following Giffin to Canada to continue the romance.