Holidaymakers were told that 'unforeseen operational challenges' meant that their luggage could not be offloaded at Manchester Airport. Photo / Airviews, Flickr;

Images have captured the moment a huge brawl broke out at a busy airport over "lost luggage".

In a clip, filmed at Manchester Airport, two men can be seen throwing punches at each other near the carousel as hoards of passengers who are waiting for their bags watch on in shock.

The incident took place on Sunday night following a delayed KLM flight from Amsterdam.

The plane was meant to land in Manchester at 10.20pm, however it didn't reach its destination until 11.45pm, leaving many passengers frustrated.

But things soon escalated when passengers were told their luggage was still in Amsterdam following a ground staff strike at Amsterdam Airport.

Dramatic footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows two men going head-to-head with some yelling "stop it" and "enough" as they tried to stop the brawl.

And the reclaim letters were wrong. It was not baggagaesolutions, it was globalbaggagesolutions, I obtained info direct from KLM, now on, status check, 1 case of 2 now enroute — TonyTroop for PM🇪🇺Millersfan🇪🇺FC StP 🇪🇺 🇪🇺 (@tony_troop) September 19, 2022

The passenger who took the video – and asked to remain anonymous – told the Daily Mail, the situation was a "nightmare" and that everyone was exhausted and getting angry.

"It isn't nice to see people fighting and we were just waiting for our suitcases," they said.

"All hell broke loose. There were people fighting and so people started running. It was crazy.

"We all had to deal with it as there was zero security or staff around to help."

It all started when passengers were handed a piece of paper telling them that "unforeseen operational challenges" meant their luggage could not be offloaded in a "timely manner" – and there was no clear indication as to when they would receive or be sent their luggage to their chosen address.

According to the passenger who took the footage, people started shouting at the staffer and accused him of lying, before turning on each other.

Now back home, and thanks but no thanks KLM, no cases and Manchester Airport staff not very helpful, but then there was a fight between 2 passengers. Fun times, anything else happened whilst we were away? — TonyTroop for PM🇪🇺Millersfan🇪🇺FC StP 🇪🇺 🇪🇺 (@tony_troop) September 18, 2022

The cap on passenger numbers at airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick, and large schedule cuts by airlines such as British Airways has brought relief to ground handlers and a better experience for passengers, with consumer organisations receiving fewer complaints of lost bags, The Guardian reported.

However, while airport luggage handling seems to have improved in the UK, the industry continues to face staffing issues.

In June, London's Heathrow Airport experienced a technical failure which saw photos of a "baggage mountain" go viral.

Since then, most pile-ups have been due to a lack of staff – not simply in baggage handling but in all parts of aviation, from check-in to air traffic control, according to The Guardian.