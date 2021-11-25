Black Friday Travel deals: What is back in the November travel sales?

Impulse travel: Should we buy into the November travel sales? Unsplash, Anna Demianenko

Impulse travel: Should we buy into the November travel sales? Unsplash, Anna Demianenko

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN THIS YEAR'S DEALS

Black Friday, Mega Monday, Trivial Tuesday?

With their origins lost in the mist of time, these "holidays" mean very little to the average Kiwi traveller. However the November sales have found a place in the travel-planners calendar, with the promise of a discount holiday in the year ahead.

There might be even more temptation this year. Given the promise of easing borders from February, Kiwis are planning big for 2022.

But should the savvy traveller buy into impulse sales season?

LONGER STAYS WILL BE REWARDED

A survey for The New York Times revealed that many hot travel 'deals' are still 'on special' with identical offers come December. This year especially, many tourism businesses aren't in any position to make "crazy offers" as they recoup some of the lost year of travel.

Compared to previous years tours, cruises and hotels are likely to be offering money off longer stays and with less flexible itineraries. You might find fewer of your bucket-list trips in the sales bin this year.

TOURS AND 'EXPERINCES' WILL HAVE MORE FLEXIBILITY

However, travel still has a special place in the end of year sales. For tour companies selling "experiences" it's a time for companies being able to bank on trips being taken further down the line in 2022.

Mark Pope, co-founder of TruTravels says the Black Friday sale has grown to become its biggest weekend of the year, with record sales coming through in 2020 despite the international travel restrictions.

With the promise of borders reopening and restrictions easing, companies are likely to think carefully about what trips they put on the sale rail.

DOMESTIC DEALS THROUGH FEBRUARY

But before you impulse buy that trip to Fiji, be sure to check travel deals a little closer to home.

Domestic travel, which is still more predictable than overseas, has plenty of deals on accommodation and transport. These stretch well into April, when Kiwi tourism companies hope they might begin to see the return of overseas visitors.

As ever, flexibility is key to getting the best deals. If you're able to drop everything and go or make off-peak trips work, you'll have a lot more options to choose from.

New Zealand's Best November Sales Travel deals

Accommodation

Save 30% on Accor's ALL City Sale

Accor is offering a third off it's New Zealand hotels, with highlights including: Auckland, NZ: $273pn at Sofitel Auckland Viaduct; Christchurch, NZ: $112pn at ibis Christchurch and Wellington, NZ: $175pn Sofitel.

30% off Booking.com's accommodation

The website is offering a 30 per cent off all participating stays across the world, such as MJ's Cottage Arrowtown.

Group tours

G - adventures 40 per cent off trips across Latin America, Asia and Europe booked before 28 November These include a nine-day Thailand Energise tour; 10-days of Bali Bliss - from $1,314pp; and 11 days in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula - from $1,842pp.

Until 3 December Globus is offering tours and deals throughout North America and Europe.

Globus is offering 15 per cent off all North American itineraries.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, Cosmos tours is offering all European itineraries for under $999 - saving up to 45 per cent.

Avalon waterways is offering couples up to $4000 off an eight-day itinerary along the Rhine river, from $2894pp.

Cars and campers

Booking.com car rentals from 20% off

Go See Travel is offering a range of cheap rental wheels with

Jucy 30% off trips with travel from 1 February to 1 April 2022

Yesaway 20% off with travel until 30 November

Ezi 25% off 27 November until 8 April 2022

Bargain rentals 10% off travel 10 January to 31 March 2022

Happy Campers 20% off until 31 December 2022

Kiwi Campers 20% off until 31 December 2022

Travellers Autobarn 25% off 1 January until 31 March 2022