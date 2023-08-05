Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Cheers with some beers
Calling all beer lovers! Whether you love IPAs or lagers, stouts or pilsners, you’re guaranteed to find a great pint at Wellington Beervana. On Friday, August 18, dozens of top-notch breweries are gathering at Wellington’s Sky Stadium for two days of outrageous brewery displays, delicious culinary bites, live music and, of course, lots of beer. beervana.co.nz
Dine like an A-lister
Want a fancy dinner out without breaking the bank? Ponsonby institution Sidart is known for its impressive tasting menus, which include nine to 16 courses and cost $160 to $210 per person. However, for winter, the restaurant has launched “Taste of Sidart”; a four-course set menu for just $100pp. Served Tuesday to Saturday, expect expertly showcased dishes that change daily depending on what’s fresh. sidart.co.nz
Upgrade your ride
Winter holidays can involve a lot of drive time, so why not upgrade your rental car and head up the slopes in a Land Rover Defender or cruise around with the kids in a Mercedes-Benz GLE? Rental car company SIXT is offering 15 per cent off bookings made before September 30, so you can level up your holiday without blowing the budget.sixt.nz
Upskill in the kitchen
If eating healthy brings to mind sad salads and tasteless dishes, it’s time to sharpen up your culinary skills while enjoying a relaxing reset at the world-renowned health retreat Gwinganna. From December 7-10, the Queensland resort is hosting a three-night Wellness Cooking Retreat, where professional chefs and nutritionists teach you practical cooking tips and tricks for preparing nourishing and delicious meals. And when you’re not cooking up a storm, you’re free to enjoy the luxurious activities and facilities in the remote property. gwinganna.com/retreat-dates
Apres-ski feast
Few things beat a day on the slopes, especially when it’s followed by a decadent slow-cooked lamb shoulder with all the trimmings, dessert and glasses of wine. That’s what is on offer at Mt Difficulty Winery in Bannockburn. The perfect way to end a busy day skiing or exploring, the apres-ski feast is available from 4-6pm for just $150 for two people. mtdifficulty.nz