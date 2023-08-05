Sharpen up your cooking skills at well-known wellness retreat Gwinganna. Photo / Supplied

Cheers with some beers

Calling all beer lovers! Whether you love IPAs or lagers, stouts or pilsners, you’re guaranteed to find a great pint at Wellington Beervana. On Friday, August 18, dozens of top-notch breweries are gathering at Wellington’s Sky Stadium for two days of outrageous brewery displays, delicious culinary bites, live music and, of course, lots of beer. beervana.co.nz

Grab a pint at Beervana in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Dine like an A-lister

Want a fancy dinner out without breaking the bank? Ponsonby institution Sidart is known for its impressive tasting menus, which include nine to 16 courses and cost $160 to $210 per person. However, for winter, the restaurant has launched “Taste of Sidart”; a four-course set menu for just $100pp. Served Tuesday to Saturday, expect expertly showcased dishes that change daily depending on what’s fresh. sidart.co.nz

Indulge in an evening of fine food and drink at Sidart. Photo / Supplied

Upgrade your ride

Winter holidays can involve a lot of drive time, so why not upgrade your rental car and head up the slopes in a Land Rover Defender or cruise around with the kids in a Mercedes-Benz GLE? Rental car company SIXT is offering 15 per cent off bookings made before September 30, so you can level up your holiday without blowing the budget.sixt.nz

Book a luxury rental car and get 15 per cent off your booking with SIXT. Photo / Supplied

Upskill in the kitchen

If eating healthy brings to mind sad salads and tasteless dishes, it’s time to sharpen up your culinary skills while enjoying a relaxing reset at the world-renowned health retreat Gwinganna. From December 7-10, the Queensland resort is hosting a three-night Wellness Cooking Retreat, where professional chefs and nutritionists teach you practical cooking tips and tricks for preparing nourishing and delicious meals. And when you’re not cooking up a storm, you’re free to enjoy the luxurious activities and facilities in the remote property. gwinganna.com/retreat-dates

Sharpen up your cooking skills at wellness retreat Gwinganna. Photo / Supplied

Apres-ski feast

Few things beat a day on the slopes, especially when it’s followed by a decadent slow-cooked lamb shoulder with all the trimmings, dessert and glasses of wine. That’s what is on offer at Mt Difficulty Winery in Bannockburn. The perfect way to end a busy day skiing or exploring, the apres-ski feast is available from 4-6pm for just $150 for two people. mtdifficulty.nz