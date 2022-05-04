Join the Aranui Cargo Cruise through French Polynesia. Photo / Supplied

REEF AROUND PORT DOUGLAS

Head for the balmy climes of Far North Queensland, basing yourselves for six nights at Mantra Portsea, Port Douglas, in a one-bedroom studio room. Priced from $2109pp, twin-share for travel from Auckland or Wellington, and from $2095pp for travel from Christchurch, this package includes return Qantas flights to Cairns and return airport transfers to Port Douglas. Book by May 8. Travel between August 6 and 22 or between August 27 and September 9.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/15744291 for Auckland departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15744360 for Wellington departures and flightcentre.co.nz/product/15744429 for departures from Christchurch.

Port Douglas beach on sunny day from observation point. Photo / Supplied

LAND A DEAL AT RYDGES

A Rydges Wellington Airport Getaway package is priced from $179 a night and includes breakfast, parking and a $20 Food and Beverage Credit each night. Book by July 30. The hotel is close to beaches, shopping and restaurants, and offers free WiFi. Stay by July 31.

Contact: Rydges Wellington Airport Getaway, 'phone (04) 896 9150 or e-mail reservations_rydgeswellingtonairport@evt.com or check out rydges.com/accommodation/new-zealand/wellington-airport/

SPECIAL DELIVERY: PACIFIC CARGO CRUISE

Aranui Cruises has launched a sale on Marquesas Islands voyages to celebrate the resumption of flights into Papeete by Air Tahiti Nui and Air New Zealand. Discounted, 12-day Aranui 5 cargo and passenger cruises in the Marquesas Islands depart this month, in August and in December this year. Next year, departures in March and April are discounted. Bookings must be made by this August 31. Savings range from $1400 for a Stateroom to a saving of $2700 for the vessel's Presidential Suite. There are several options for booking discounted cruises this July, including one which is timed to visit the Marquesas Islands' Arts Festival. The discounted price starts at $7364pp, twin-share, for a Stateroom – saving each passenger $700. Classified as a small vessel, Aranui 5 accommodates approximately 230 passengers in 103 cabins

Contact: your own travel agent or Aranui Cruises in Australia, e-mail info@aranuicruises.com.au or check out aranui.com/en/

See the locals at Kangaroo Island, SA. Photo / Ben Goode

SAIL SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Cruise from Sydney to Perth on a 13-night journey. Azamara Quest, will call into the ports of Melbourne, Portland, Kangaroo Island, Adelaide, Esperance, Albany and Busselton (Margaret River). Onboard accommodation is in a Club Veranda Stateroom, which comes with a US$500 Onboard Credit. This cruise is priced from $6299pp and departs from Sydney on February 6 next year. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Onboard inclusions are all your main meals, onboard entertainment, a selection of standard spirits, international beers and wines, bottled water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas, plus a shuttle service to and from port communities. Book by June 30 this year.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/australia/australia-intensive---sydney-to-perth-15594419

SEVEN NIGHTS AT THE NEPTUNE

Neptune Resort is wonderfully comfortable accommodation in the heart of Broadbeach and just across the road from the light rail and Pacific Fair shopping centre. A seven-night stay with return flights will cost you $1049pp, twin-share, and includes two of those nights free of charge. Book by May 6.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-gc-neptune-resort-cmpdgc2604