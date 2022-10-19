Soak in the nature at Maruia River Retreat. Photo / Supplied

BATHING IN NATURE

Allow yourself a little spontaneity in time for this coming Labour Weekend - book a luxurious three-day weekend stay for the price of two nights at Maruia River Retreat, nestled in native beech forest and less than two hours' drive from Nelson. The Reconnect with Nature package is designed for two, staying in an elegant Luxe Villa. It includes daily breakfast, three-course dinner, a guided nature walk, daily yoga classes, private forest bathing in the riverside hot tub and sauna relaxation time in the forest. There's also a complimentary sleep class and posture clinic during the Labour Weekend package. This one-night free deal also applies to Waitangi weekend and Anzac weekend. A 33 per cent saving, the package price for two people starts at $1980.

Contact: Maruia River Retreat, (027) 563 3143 or e-mail reservations@maruia.co.nz, or check out

maruia.co.nz/special-offers and use the promotional code: ONENIGHTFREE

Australia's Great Barrier Reef, Queensland. Photo / Supplied

NEXT STOP TROPICS

One of the most revered scenic car journeys in the Southern Hemisphere is the Great Tropical Drive, much of it through tropical rainforest and alongside the ocean in Far North Queensland. Experience its beauty while spending three and four nights in the luxurious lodges, Thala Beach Nature Reserve between Cairns and Port Douglas, and Silky Oaks Lodge in the Mossman Gorge. Both are nestled in spectacular rainforest settings. This package comes with eight days' car hire, which begins as soon as you arrive at Cairns Airport. Flights from New Zealand are additional. The package starts at $4415pp, twin-share. Book by the end of this month.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715

or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-tnq-rainforest-to-the-reef-HOT238DR2R

Japan, Taiwan and the outer islands. Photo / Supplied, MR

SEA OF JAPAN SIGHTS

Make your way between some of Japan's most desirable destinations by water, cruising over seven nights aboard Diamond Princess, in the luxury of a Balcony Stateroom. Departing from Kobe on May 20, highlights include Okinawa, Miyake-Jima, and Taipei in Taiwan. The fares are reduced by up to 30 per cent, and now start at $2665pp, twin-share. Each stateroom comes with a US$75 Onboard Credit per stateroom, a special beverage package and Wi-Fi. Book by November 6. Airfares from New Zealand and transfers are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or check out www.travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/asia/southern-japan-16457970

SIX NIGHTS IN QUEENSLAND

Touted as the tropical gateway to Australia's Great Barrier Reef and Wet Tropics World Heritage Rainforest – the Daintree – Cairns is an ideal base for exploring Far North Queensland while being conveniently located in a city. A six-night stay at Rydges Esplanade Resort Cairns, and return Qantas fares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch start at $1459pp, twin-share. Book by October 23. Travel dates are available between February 9 or 11, (depending on New Zealand airport of departure) through to March 23.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/16450047 for Auckland departures,

flightcentre.co.nz/product/16450116 for Wellington departures and

flightcentre.co.nz/product/16450185 for travel from Christchurch.

London, Paris and Amsterdam with House of Travel. Photo / Supplied

TALE OF THREE CITIES

Explore the three magnificent cities of London, Paris, and Amsterdam at your own pace, after taking a 'Welcome Sightseeing Tour' in each city, where you'll stay for three and four nights. In Amsterdam, you'll board a luxurious river cruise along the Rhine, meandering across Germany and slipping into Holland, France and Switzerland. On board, your Suite offers ever-changing views to hillside castles, craggy cliffs, terraced vineyards, medieval towns, and numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites. Onboard meals, regional wines and beer with lunch and dinner, sightseeing activities with local guides and onboard entertainment are all part of this cruise. A total of 17 nights, this 'Best of Europe, Your Way' trip starts at $10,699pp, saving couples almost $3100 off the standard price. Singapore Airlines flights from New Zealand are included. Book by October 23.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out

houseoftravel.co.nz/journeys-to-come/globus-avalon-europe-uke-CMPGL1010