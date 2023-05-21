Could That Wanaka Tree make its way onto the Monopoly board? Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

See you later, Park Lane

Coming to a toy shelf near you, Wānaka is set to see its own special edition of the Monopoly board game later this year. Joining four other NZ editions - Auckland, Wellington, Southland and Palmerston North - design and production begins next month. Even better, a portion of the Wānaka Monopoly board sales will be donated to Food For Love, a charitable organisation that provides free home-cooked meals to people in need. Foodforlovewanaka.com

Wānaka Business Chamber chairwoman Jo Learmonth (left), holding a Southland edition of the Monopoly board, and Wānaka Business Chamber general manager Glenn Peat. Photo / Supplied

Winter wine weekend

If “wine” and “weekend” are two of your favourite words, listen up. Wairarapa’s Wharekauhau Country Estate has partnered with renowned South Australian winery Henschke Estate for a unique wine and dine staycation next month. For one weekend only, enjoy two nights in a luxury Cottage Suite; try Henschke’s most exclusive drops with senior winemaker Gwyn Olsen; partake in a “Magnums of Martinborough” tasting and enjoy two degustation dinners. June 9-11. Book online at wharekauhau.co.nz/the-ultimate-fireside-sip-weekend-starring-henschke

Enjoy the ultimate winter wine weekend at Wharekauhau Country Estate. Photo / Supplied

Banksy says g’day

Who’s Banksy? Nobody knows. And yet everyone knows his handiwork. If you haven’t discovered a Banksy original thus far, seek out The Art of Banksy: Without Limits exhibition instead. The global tour is currently in Australia, showing at Brisbane/Meeanjin’s Queens Plaza since early May, where it’ll remain until July 8. Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne are set to follow with dates to be confirmed. theartofbanksy.com

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits exhibition is touring Australia. Photo / 123rf

Dance poodle, dance!

Australia’s multi-award-winning busking festival, Buskers by the Lake, returns to the Sunshine Coast this August. Set on the banks of Lake Kawana, 90 minutes north of Brisbane, acts from around the world include juggling watermelons and dancing poodles. And that’s all before the sword swallowing. The 2023 event is a Gypsyland-inspired 10th anniversary and promises to be quite the spectacle. August 19-20. buskersbythelake.com.au

Lucy Gallant performing at the Sunshine Coast's winter festival, Buskers by the Lake. Photo / Supplied

As seen on screen

You watched: Two Tickets to Greece

Go to: Naxos Island, Greece

Out this month, new comedy Two Tickets to Greece details the escapades of two childhood friends reunited in later life to take a trip of a lifetime to the Greek Islands. With very different approaches to holidaying - and to life – things almost reach breaking point in Amorgos.

A scene from Two Tickets to Greece. Photo / Chloe Kritharas

While the plot line unravels on Amorgos Island, the majority of filming took place 99km away on the larger Greek island of Naxos. Located in the South Aegean, it’s the biggest of the Cyclades island group. The namesake capital is brimming with whitewashed houses; a labyrinth of knotted alleyways and enticing old streets that will eventually deposit you at the seafront.

The Temple of Apollo on Naxos Island in Greece boasts stunning views. Photo / Getty Images

Culture vultures will want to explore historical sites such as the Temple of Demeter; white marble remnants deposited on a hill, as well as the Temple of Apollo, a touristy landmark that’s worth the crowds for its views, sixth-century temple and spellbinding sunsets.

Two Tickets to Greece is part of the French Film Festival Aotearoa which launches throughout the country from May 25. (Auckland launches May 31). frenchfilmfestival.co.nz