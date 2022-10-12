Bali is back with new air links and five-star deas from New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

BALI IS BACK

Swim, snorkel, hike, savour local foods, shop and simply relax when you book one of the many holiday options available in the oceanside island paradise of Bali. Singapore Air is offering an "all-in return" airfare from Auckland or Christchurch to Denpasar, starting from $1535, for travel from February next year.

Contact: your own travel agent or Singapore Air, singaporeair.com

Five-star stay in Warwick Fiji. Photo / Supplied

FIVE STARS IN FIJI

Fly into Fiji and the New Year with a five-star resort holiday at Warwick Fiji, nestled in 28 acres of tropical gardens and lined by a white sandy beach on Fiji's Coral Coast. Priced from $1389pp, twin-share, return Fiji Airways fares are included with your five-night stay in a Garden View room. Book by October 30 for travel throughout February and March.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555, or flightcentre.co.nz/product/16429372

ULUWATU OCEAN VIEW

A five-night escape to Six Senses Uluwatu is designed to envelop you in five-star luxury. Balinese tradition and style mix with wellness, pampering and fabulous dining within the clifftop setting overlooking the ocean at the southernmost tip of Bali. You'll stay in a beautifully appointed villa, soak in a clifftop infinity pool and savour relaxing daily breakfasts. Priced from $4259pp, twin-share, this package is perfectly timed for winter escapes from New Zealand. Book by November 1. Travel June 1 to 20 or July 23 to August 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 65 or https://www.travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/bali/six-senses-uluwatu-16460204

Sunset over the Pacific. Photo / Supplied

CAPITAL STATE SAFARI

Pick up your rental car in Sydney then head down the beautiful southern coast and veer inland toward Australia's capital city, Canberra. The itinerary on this six-day, five-night adventure includes sights and activities for grown-ups and children – an ideal family holiday. Accommodation ranges from a safari-style tent to a boutique country retreat as you discover the stunning coastline and dine on abundant local seafood. Priced from $5235 for the entire family (based on two adults and two children), flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by October 31. Travel between October 10 and December 15 or between January 27 and March 23 on Thursdays through Mondays.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 71, or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-southern-discovery-HOT226DSD

Miss Ellaneous welcomes World Pride to Sydney next year. Photo / Supplied

PRIDE OF AUSTRALIA

The four-star PARKROYAL Darling Harbour, nestled on Sydney's picturesque and busy harbour, is ideally located for attending the events and seeing the spectacular sights that are Sydney WorldPride – the world's largest LGBTQIA+ celebration - in March next year. Three nights' stay, with daily breakfasts and tickets for two to attend the Rainbow Republic concert, are priced from $835pp, twin-share. Airfares from New Zealand and transfers to the city are additional. Travel dates are March 4 to 6. Book by the end of November.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 243 544, or flightcentre.co.nz/deals/your-colourful-centre