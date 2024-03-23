Police will be patrolling the streets of the popular tourist destination for one reason. Photo / 123RF

Bali introduced a new tourism tax over a month ago which sees visitors pay NZ$16.30 to enter the popular holiday destination.

The new levy, which was put in place on February 14, was introduced in the hopes that the money made would be used to assist in protecting Bali’s culture, traditions and local environment.

The system is expected to generate as more than NZ$20 million this year from visitors from New Zealand and Australians alone.

“In the future, the collection of [tourist levy] fees in Bali will protect nature and keep it clean and sustainable,” Indonesian Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said.

“But it also plays a vital role in protecting and promoting Balinese culture, which includes customs, traditions, cultural arts and local wisdom to maintain Bali’s spiritual aura.”

He went on to say that the money generated from the new initiative is “expected to improve Bali’s cultural tourism information services and build quality public transportation infrastructure and facilities”.

Tourists visiting Bali should be aware that Tourism Police Units will be conducting checks to ensure visitors have paid the levy.

“Inspections will be carried out starting next week, March 26, 2024, to be precise. We will target tourist attractions in Bali including Uluwatu, Tanah Lot, Ulun Danu Beratan and also Tampaksiring,” Tjok Bagus Pemayun, head of the Bali Tourism Department, told The Bali Sun.

Pemayun revealed that just 40 per cent of all foreigners visiting the island have been paying the tax, which comes to around 5000 people a day since the fee was introduced. This is why the police force is implementing checks.

Officials will check if foreigners are carrying their Tourism Tax Levy Voucher, which is emailed to them from LoveBali following payment.

The voucher shows a QR code that will be inspected by officials, according to The Bali Sun.

If tourists haven’t paid the levy, they will be asked to do so on the spot. No fines have yet been threatened if payment failure occurs.

The tourism officers will be walking around with trained dogs in an attempt to make visitors feel “comfortable and happy”. This has been done in the hopes that the puppies will act as a lighthearted way to start conversations and assist in keeping police interactions more relaxed.

If you’re visiting Bali, you can pay the levy via the lovebali.baliprov.go.id website or Love Bali app.