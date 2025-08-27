When our group arrives at our ryokan - a traditional Japanese inn - in Nagato for the night, we are told about the alkaline waters which will leave our skin feeling silky smooth.

At Hotel Yokikan there are several options, including a private onsen experience operating on a schedule, an open-air bath where hotel guests can visit freely, or some of the rooms have a private onsen attached, with a small wooden tub perched near a window overlooking the beautiful Yuya Bay.

An example of a room at Hotel Yokikan, a traditional Japanese ryokan (inn) in the Nagato area of Yamaguchi prefecture. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

The access to onsen is one of this hotel’s major drawcards, but its traditional design is also enticing for travellers wanting an authentic Japanese experience.

The rooms are furnished with tatami mat floors, shoji sliding doors, and the dining area has a low table and zaisu chairs, which I find surprisingly comfortable to sit at. Some of the rooms have western-style beds, while others have a traditional futon, a firm mattress that rests directly on the floor.

The meals here, as in many places we eat around Nagato and the Yamaguchi prefecture, are visually stunning, served in the kaiseki style where they are presented artistically and in many small portions, attractively displayed. Such meals in Nagato are often seafood-heavy, with much of the meal being sourced from the nearby Sea of Japan.

Not many tourists opt for this experience in Nagato. It is only a small city of 32,000 and last year drew just the barest fraction of the country’s nearly 37 million visitors - only about 13,000, in fact. Tourism operators in the area describe it as a “hidden gem”, suggesting people wanting a break from the hotspots of Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto can come to Nagato for a more authentic experience.

Food such as this selection of fugu (puffer fish) treats is served in the kaiseki style. Photo / Booking.Com

Booking.com’s Travel & Sustainability Report 2025 found that most Kiwi travellers want to support local businesses and communities, and three-quarters wanted to seek experiences that represent local culture.

Logistically, Nagato is not an easy place to visit. The high-speed bullet train (shinkansen) stops near Nagato, but doesn’t take travellers directly to the city, so those wanting to explore are best to hire a vehicle. Hopping on a private bus at Shimonoseki station, we wind through the misty hills, through dense green forest and past picturesque clusters of homes adorned with decorative curved eaves that are distinctively Japanese.

The beauty of Nagato is that, at any one point, you’re never far from either the coast or the mountains, and can enjoy ryokan, onsen, and fantastic restaurants in both environs.

Travel to Yamaguchi, Japan for beautiful scenery of traditional homes against forest and mountain backdrops. Photo / Booking.Com

In the mountains, we visit another ryokan, Gyokusenkaku, which overlooks the quaint hot spring town of Nagato Yumoto Onsen, which is the perfect place to escape to if you want to immerse yourself in onsen culture and try all the different baths. Bonus points if you go when the cherry blossoms are out or the autumn leaves are turning.

Down on the coast, the sights include the Motonosumi shrine, which has a sequence of torii gates leading up the cliffside to the shrine itself, at which guests are encouraged to try throwing a coin up into a box attached to the top of the main torii gate. If you land the coin, your wish will be granted. Alas, my throwing arm remains weak and wishes remain ungranted.

It is a gorgeous spot to appreciate the view of the sea and rugged coastline. It’s not the only place in Yamaguchi to enjoy the outlook - the Tsunoshima Bridge, about half an hour’s drive from the shrine, is the perfect spot for a photo.

The Motonosumi Shrine in Nagato, Japan, has 123 wooden Torii gates. Photo / Booking.Com

For those who love a bit of beautiful scenery, there are regular ocean cruises around Omijima Island in a whimsical, whale-shaped boat that takes you to various sightseeing points and marine caves - some of which the boat can enter on calm days.

But perhaps my favourite place in the prefecture is the Beppu Benten Pond. Never have I wanted to swim in a probably-sacred water source as much as I did there. I don’t think I’ve ever seen water so clear and blue. Further downstream, the colour deepens to a rust-red, due to the special algae coating the stones and pebbles on the stream bed.

Locals visit the pond daily to fill jugs of water for free. It’s said that drinking the water from the spring will bring healing and longevity. If I were to believe any claim about magical water, it would be the water from this pond.

Beppu Benten Pond in Yamaguchi, Japan, is believed to have healing waters that will grant longevity and wealth. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

On the other end of the spectrum, Yamaguchi is also considered the home of the fugu fish trade, that is, the puffer fish that can poison you if not prepared properly.

Visitors curious about this deathly delicacy can head to one of the prefecture’s fugu factories to see how it’s managed before chancing a taste at a local eatery.

The chef who served fugu to us must have known what he was doing, as nobody in our group dropped dead. Or maybe it was the mystical pond water? I simply couldn’t say.

The Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan is considered the home of fugu (puffer fish) cuisine. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Checklist

Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Fukuoka with a stopover in Singapore. Catch the Shinkansen train to Shimonoseki and hire a car to drive from there around the region.

New Zealand Herald Travel was a guest of Booking.com.