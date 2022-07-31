The woman opened her suitcase to find 18 scorpions. Photo / 123rf

A traveller got a terrific fright unpacking her suitcase after a holiday in Croatia when she discovered 18 live scorpions.

The Austrian woman returned home to Natternbach, in Upper Austria, on Saturday before she found the family of scorpions; a mother and her babies.

Uncertain what to do with the creatures, she contacted Tierhilfe Gusental, an Austrian animal rescue service, on July 23.

Tierhilfe Gusental posted on Facebook to confirm the animals had been safely handed into their care.

"Stowaways have nested in the luggage of their Croatia trip. More precisely, a scorpion with cubs," the post read in German.

The woman had recently been on holiday in the Adriatic country, where scorpions made their way into her suitcase.

"They are currently in the Linz animal shelter until they make their return journey," read a Facebook post from the Austrian rescue centre, which thanked the caller for reporting her find.

As unusual as this seems, it is the third time in less than 12 months and the second time this summer someone from Upper Austria has reported finding scorpions in their house following a trip to Croatia.

Fortunately, the scorpions posed little harm to the woman.

According to the National Geographic, there are almost 2000 species of scorpion known to man. However, only about 40 are poisonous enough to kill humans.

The venom from a scorpion sting can be very dangerous and cause breathing difficulties, bleeding, redness, itching, swelling and severe pain.

Fortunately, scorpions from Croatia, and particularly along the Adriatic coast where many travellers spend their holidays, are not venomous enough to be lethal.

According to a locals, scorpions are comon in Croatia, but don't pose a serious threat.

"Scorpions are ugly but really there is no danger if you see them," said a resident from Zagreb. "Do not kill scorpions because they are a protected species in Croatia.

"Scorpions are very common on the coast and they tend to come in the houses as well," added another.

"However, they are small and basically harmless, I see them regularly when cleaning around my house in Zadar."