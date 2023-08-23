This weekend Austria was offering free rail travel to festivalgoers who got a Klimatiket tattoo. Photo / Lukas Lenzi, Unsplash

A controversial climate initiative offering young people free rail travel has landed Austria’s climate minister in trouble, before the ink has even dried.

This weekend KlimaTicket Austria - a national scheme promoting rail travel - was at music festivals offering a year’s free travel to attendees. Providing they agreed to get a tattoo.

The pop-up tattoo parlour carried the banner “Aktion geht unter die Haut” - (Action that gets under your skin) and has appeared at several events this summer.

Climate conscious festivalgoers are able to claim $2000-worth of rail travel, providing they choose one of the approved KlimaTicket designs.

Salzburger Nachrichten reported six people took advantage of the promotion this weekend at the Frequency Festival.

Last month, around thirty attendees of the Electric Love festival took up the offer of free ink for free rail links. However critics argue that the scheme is taking advantage of young people.

Diese „1 Klimaticket für 1 Tattoo“ -Aktion ist Zynismus und Verspottung jener, die kein Geld haben und daher ihre Haut zu Markte tragen. Sonst nichts.

Pfui, Grüne. — Florian Klenk (@florianklenk) August 20, 2023

Austria’s Climate Minister, Leonore Gewessler, who was in attendance at the festival in St Pölten said that all those agreeing to get tattoos did so clearheadedly and willingly.

“This has been carried out with great care. It is only done during daylight and only offered to people over the age of 18,” she told a local TV station.

However the politician came under fire after she shared the photo of a temporary tattoo to social media, which read: “Gewessler takes the lead”.

Editor of Vienna Newspaper Falter, Florian Klenk accused her of extreme “cynicism”, using young people’s skin to campaign for political gains.

The organisation defended the stunt, saying that tattoo artists were in demand.

“The feedback at the festivals was extremely positive,” Jakob Lambert, Director of One Mobility GmbH, told news agency APA.

One Mobility are operators of the KlimaTicket initiative, which is a unified public transport pass priced at €1,095 ($2000) a year. So for festival goers

“None of them got the first tattoo of their lives, it was more like people with a few tattoos agreed to get one more,” he said.

Fifteen years after it was first proposed, the KlimaTicket went on sale in 2021. Translating as “climate ticket”, the scheme was intended to take Austrians off the road and put them onto public transport, to fight emissions and climate change.

Working out at roughly $6 a day for unlimited travel, 245,000 people currently have a KlimaTicket in Austria.