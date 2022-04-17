Seeing the breathtaking sunset at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park should be on every traveller's bucket list. Photo / Tiana Templeman

Australia is renowned for its natural beauty and, with limited tourists visiting from other overseas countries, there's never been a better time for New Zealanders to enjoy it. Leave the city crowds behind and head for the rugged mountains, outback vistas, National Parks, and remote wilderness areas that have earned Australia worldwide acclaim.

Immerse yourself in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Northern Territory

It's impossible not to be touched by the ancient beauty and spiritual significance of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, especially when you have it pretty much to yourself. Ride a Segway around the base of the rock, soar over the landscape in a helicopter, or explore the Mala walk with a ranger. The domes of Kata Tjuta glow like they're lit from within on an AAT Kings Kata Tjuta Sunset tour, which includes drinks, canapes, and a sunset spectacle few people get to see.

Snorkel with Cuttlefish, South Australia

Head to Whyalla from May to August and snorkel with thousands of giant cuttlefish, some of which are the size of a small dog, as the males' rainbow colours swirl and pulsate to attract the attention of a mate. It's the only place in the world where cuttlefish congregate annually in mass numbers, and it happens just off-shore. But hire a thick wetsuit, as you'll be swimming in the chilly waters of the Upper Spencer Gulf Marine Park, which can drop to just 10 degrees Celsius in winter.

Hike Australia's highest mountain at Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales

The Snowy Mountains in Kosciuszko National Park are best known for being one of Australia's most popular winter playgrounds. This alpine wonderland is a major drawcard for trampers who come here to eat lunch in fields of flowers, watch colourful parrots flash across the sky, rock hop across the Snowy River, and conquer two of Australia's three highest peaks – Mt Twynam and Mt Kosciuszko – in the warmer months. Take the chairlift from Thredbo to Eagles Nest and follow the boardwalk to conquer Mt Kosciuszko, Australia's highest mountain, in around four hours. Alternatively, challenge yourself with the full day walk from Thredbo.

Do it all in Cape Range National Park, Western Australia

Can't decide whether you want to go hiking, swimming, snorkelling with sharks or turtle-watching? Cape Range National Park has you covered. Swim with whale sharks from April to July, snorkel over pristine coral at World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef, go hiking in Cape Range National Park, or learn about the three species of turtles that nest here. Guests staying in the glamping tents at Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef are perfectly placed to explore the limestone ranges, gorges, bays, and canyons on a series of guided walks included in their stay.

The Cape Range National Park boasts everything from a World Heritage-listed reef, to towering canyons and hiking trails. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

Connect with culture in Kakadu, Northern Territory

Home to a rich First Nations history, an abundance of wildlife, and one of the world's largest collections of rock art, Kakadu National Park is a feast for the eyes and the soul. Nourlangie is reminiscent of a traditional art gallery with multiple rooms (caves) featuring different art styles, and at Ubirr you can tour three Aboriginal rock art galleries. On a sunrise cruise at Yellow Water Billabong, kingfishers flit through the trees, a jacana and her tiny chicks wade across lily pads, and crocodiles cruise alongside the boat as the water turns a burnished shade of gold.

Experience the Kimberley, Western Australia

With vast stretches of virgin coastline, red sands, pure white beaches, and roads that disappear into the horizon, the Kimberley's diversity is visually stunning by land, air, or sea. Larger than 75 per cent of the world's countries but with a population of just over 50,000, what this destination lacks in people, it more than makes up for with breathtaking scenery. Ride camels along Cable Beach in Broome, soar over the beehive formations of the Bungle Bungles in Purnululu National Park, marvel at the Horizontal Falls at Talbot Bay, or experience a "Kimberly massage" on a bouncy four-wheel-drive adventure along the Gibb River Road.

The Horizontal Falls are just one of the natural wonders of the Kimberly, Western Australia. Photo / Jewels Lynch Photography.

Marvel at Carnarvon Gorge, Queensland

Located in Queensland's arid heart, Carnarvon Gorge National Park is filled with soaring sandstone cliffs, delicate moss gardens, pockets of ancient rainforest, and First Nations rock art sites adorned with ochre stencils and freehand paintings. More than 170 bird species call this ruggedly beautiful area home and you'll get to see plenty of them on a guided day tour with Carnarvon Gorge Eco Tours. Experienced hikers can tackle the six-day Carnarvon Great Walk, which links the Carnarvon Gorge and Mount Moffatt sections of Carnarvon National Park.

Hike the Three Capes Track, Tasmania

Combine Tasmania's spectacular scenery with one of Australia's best multi-day hikes, The Three Capes Track, and surround yourself with untamed wilderness and the crunch of your boots on the trail. Highlights of this famous walk include conquering some of Australia's highest sea cliffs, listening to the rhythmic wash of the waves as you take in the towering sea stacks at Cape Hauy, and watching blowholes shoot water into the sky on the hike to Cape Pillar. Even better, the trail is suitable for most ages and abilities so you don't need to be an experienced tramper to enjoy it.

See the Twelve Apostles, Victoria

Originally known as the Sow and Piglets, these iconic limestone formations along the Great Ocean Road were renamed The Twelve Apostles as part of a 1920s tourism campaign, despite the fact there were only nine pinnacles. Now there are eight. With the rapid rate of erosion there will likely be even fewer in future, so see them while you can by travelling the Great Ocean Road along Victoria's rugged coastline. On the way, drop into Great Otway National Park to go bushwalking and spot platypus in the wild on a guided tour.

The Twelve Apostles are a famous sight along Victoria's Great Ocean Road. Photo / Tourism Victoria.

Explore Nitmiluk National Park, Northern Territory

Ancient sandstone has been carved by the Katherine River to create Nitmiluk (Katherine) Gorge at Nitmiluk National Park. A helicopter tour provides a bird's eye view of the Northern Rockhole waterfall, or you could join a half-day gorge cruise and get up close to the horizontal bands which define the surrounding cliffs. After a stop at a First Nations rock art site, jump into an emerald green swimming hole for a refreshing swim.

Spot wildlife on Kangaroo Island, South Australia

Take a trip to Kangaroo Island and spot Australian sea lions, dolphins, wedge-tailed eagles and kangaroos in the wild. Or, for something more adventurous, sign up for a dune buggy tour and bounce across sand dunes in the island's back country, known as Little Sahara. Kangaroo Island Trails also offer culinary adventures with the chance to sample local cheeses and bush honey, freshly caught seafood, and locally grown produce on a food safari with a side of superb scenery.

Visit Grampians Peaks Trail, Victoria

Immerse yourself in the rich Aboriginal culture of the Jardwadjali and Djab Wurrung peoples as you hike the length of the Gariwerd (Grampians) wilderness area on the Grampians Peak Trail. The 160km walk features 11 hike-in camps with tent platforms, communal areas, shelters and toilets, and is Australia's newest trail. Enjoy it on a day trip, an overnight hike, or a guided 13-day adventure from Mount Zero to Dunkeld in the south. Even the hardiest hikers will likely be tested by this walk, but the view from the summit of Gar (Mt Difficult) alone makes it worth the trip.

Snorkel the Great Barrier Reef near Cairns, Queensland

The brand new Reef Magic pontoon is two hours by high-speed launch from Cairns and home to the Great Barrier Reef's largest helmet diving circuit. Whether you would prefer to get wet or stay dry, there is an activity to suit. Watch clownfish peeking out of anemones in a sheltered coral lagoon, join marine biologists on a guided snorkel safari, go on semi-submersible and glass-bottom boat rides, or check out the marine action from the comfort of an underwater observatory.

Dip below the surface at Great Barrier Reef, or catch the action from the comfort of the glass bottom boat. Photo / Tourism & Events Queensland.

Take in the wonders of Wineglass Bay, Tasmania

Surrounded by the mighty Southern Ocean and Freycinet National Park, Wineglass Bay will take your breath away. Wilderness lovers come here to discover Tasmania's rugged east coast, with its soaring cliffs and lush greenery, and enjoy the region's famous food and wine. It's a bit of a scramble to reach the Wineglass Bay Lookout from the beach, but it's worth the effort to capture one of Tasmania's most photographed views. For a stylish stay, check into Saffire Freycinet which has its own free-range Tasmanian devil enclosure and free daily excursions and activities.

Stunning Mossman Gorge sits within the Daintree Rainforest. Photo / Tourism & Events Queensland.

Be wowed by the Daintree, Queensland

The Daintree is part of the Unesco-listed Wet Tropics of Queensland and contains many of Australia's most unique marsupials and plants. Some parts are so ancient that you'll find remains of the great Gondwanan forest that covered Australia and part of Antarctica millions of years ago. Guided tours venture deep into the Daintree, but many people choose to simply hire a car to drive the scenic Captain Cook Highway or immerse themselves in the heart of the landscape with a stay at Silky Oaks Lodge. You can only get so far without a four-wheel drive, but it's possible to cross the Daintree River on a cable ferry and drive to beautiful Cape Tribulation in a regular car.

From tomorrow (April 18), double vaccinated travellers heading to Australia will no longer need to take a pre-departure test before flying into the country. Check health.gov.au for details.

For more Australia travel inspiration, go to australia.com