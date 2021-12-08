Australian TikTok user shocks French viewers with 'offensive' video

TikTok user @lili.debois shocked French viewers with the way she eats baguettes. Photo /@lili.debois

Ah, Parisians; effortlessly cool, always chic and infamous for their harsh judgement of ignorant tourists.

However, one TikTok video by Australian expat @lilidebois proved passing visitors aren't the only ones who can face condemnation after making a faux pas.

A recent video by the travel blogger living in Paris was captioned "To bite or not to bite? Personally, a whole baguette has never made it home," and showed de Bois eating the end of her baguette.

"French people I need to know!!!" read the text in the video. "Do you eat the end of your baguette as soon as you buy it? or is that rude or unfrench?"

According to French viewers, whether or not she ate the baguette en route wasn't the biggest issue.

TikTok user @stellacastets wrote "Yes! But I've never seen someone biting into it directly. We take a piece of it and then eat it."

As one would expect with the French, viewers got particularly passionate about this food-related error.

TikTok user @parisianlights described de Bois' baguette eating as "culturally insensitive" and demanded an apology.

They weren't the only one who saw it as a carb catastrophe.

Other viewers also said, while having a nibble on the way home was normal, you should break the end off with your hands rather than ripping it off with your teeth.

One user wrote: "WHO EATS THE BAGUETTE LIKE THAT OMG NEVER AGAIN."

"What your doing it's the same feeling an Italian can have when you cut spaghetti," suggested another.

De Bois' biting downright sinful according to one viewer who wrote: "yeah but you'll never see a Frenchman eating from the baguette directly, that's like unholy."

Amongst the outrage, one TikTok user did come to her defence and wrote: "Stop baguette shaming her sis."