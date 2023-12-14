Australian travellers have one of the most expensive passports in the world. Photo / Fidel Fernando, Unsplash

Australian travellers have the unenviable claim to the world’s second most expensive passport, at AU$325 for a 10-year book. This price is now set to increase further, next year.

In July 2024 the cost of an Australian travel document will rise 15 per cent to AU$373.75 for an adult passport. That’s around NZ$400 and 30 per cent more expensive than the next dearest travel document which belongs to Mexico, at $266 per book.

The news was announced by treasurer Jim Chalmers on Wednesday, as a “relatively modest” increase, and part of modernising the Aussie travel document. However many Australians feel they are already overpaying for what is the world’s most overpriced passport.

The world’s most expensive passport belongs to Liechtenstein, at $444 for a 10-year document.

By comparison the New Zealand Passport is forecast to increase 3.5 per cent next year, after an increase from $199 to $206 in May.

“The increase this year will be followed by a similar increase in 2024, a decision that was made to avoid a more significant one-off increase,” said New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs at the time.

Currently price is the only factor in which the Australian travel document is top ranking. Passport investment firm Henley & Partners ranked the travel document joint sixth most powerful in 2023, granting access to 188 countries visa free.

However when adjusted for value, or access power to dollar cost, this plummets to 30th. It seems like the Aussie travel document offers holders a poor return on investment - especially compared to countries like the Czech Republic which for the fee CZK600 ($43) grants access to 187 countries, according to the website of the Czech consulate in New Zealand.

Justifying passport price increases, a report by the Australian Treasury said processing costs will bring revenue of $376.52 million over the next three years, which would be ”redirected to support priorities in the Foreign Affairs and Trade portfolio”.