A RNZAF P3 Orion was dispatched to to Tonga on a recconnaissance mission following Saturday's Eruption. Photo / Supplied

A RNZAF P3 Orion was dispatched to to Tonga on a recconnaissance mission following Saturday's Eruption. Photo / Supplied

Following the dramatic eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai, ash clouds have been affecting flights to the West of the Islands and Eastern Australia.

An Aircalin service from Tokyo to New Caledonia was diverted to Brisbane overnight by volcanic disruption. Passengers and crew were required to quarantine overnight in Brisbane isolation facilities.

Two Fiji Airways flights from Brisbane to Nadi were also cancelled on Monday by volcanic advisories.

Air traffic out of New Zealand continues to be largely unaffected apart from one service from Auckland to Tonga.

Air New Zealand says that it has been in touch with their air partners on the ground at Fua'amotu International airport, where the airline has sales and cargo offices.

An Aircalin service from Tokyo to New Caledonia was diverted to Brisbane overnight because of volcanic ash. Photo / Flight Radar 24

"They, their families and homes are safe," said Captain David Morgan, Air New Zealand's chief safety officer. "We are doing everything we can to support them."

The airline says it will be postponing the scheduled flight for this Thursday, 20 January. Affected customers will be contacted.

Air New Zealand says it will continue to monitor the situation and will amend its schedule accordingly.

"Our hearts go out to those in Tonga affected by the volcanic eruption and tsunami over the weekend," said Captain Morgan.

Volcanic Ash Advisories

The ash cloud detected by the Met Service Wellington Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre continues to drift westward.

Monitoring was transferred to the Australian VAAC in Darwin this morning, who issued an orange aviation advisory, saying the "cloud area was making distinguishing Volcanic Ash movement difficult."

The eruption of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai seen by satellite Himawari-8, on Saturday. Photo / AP

The New Zealand CAA said it was "monitoring the the situation" with help from the Fiji Meteorological Service and Australian Bureau of Meteorology, but would not be designating any temporary airspace advisories at this stage.

"As the ash impacts Auckland oceanic airspace, Auckland oceanic control are aware of the situation and flights are being planned by airlines around known affected areas."