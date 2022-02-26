Jessica Wynne Lockhart checks out Australia's latest attractions
Australia's borders may have been closed to international tourists since 2020, but that doesn't mean tour operators have been on hiatus. Over the last two years, they've been refining their products and launching innovative and immersive new experiences. It doesn't matter whether it's your first trip across the Tasman or your 20th — there's something new to discover in your favourite Australian destination.
Have a shucking good time
Broadwater, NSW
Pambula Lake, on New South Wales' Sapphire Coast, is world-renowned for its Sydney Rock oysters. Thanks to clean, clear water, a blend of two rivers and a healthy tidal flush, they have a smooth, subtle flavour—but the pleasure of tasting them can be overshadowed by frustration if you don't know how to shuck. Thankfully, the new Shuck School at the award-winning Broadwater Oysters farm is giving you homework you'll want to do. After touring the farm, you'll have a chance to collect your own oyster straight out of the water, before learning the best tips for opening and tasting it. The one-hour tours cost A$80, but if you're short on time, there's also a 25-minute version for A$35.
broadwateroysters.com.au
Spill the tea
Hobart, Tasmania
Hobart's private art museum Mona is frequently billed as being devoted to all things "death and sex", so its latest experience — a ladies-only High Tea for Two — might seem sedate by comparison. Then again, tea rooms were where suffragettes gathered to talk politics in the early 20th century, so this may be more subversive than you think. During this exclusive experience (A$500 for two), you'll be seated in the opulent green Ladies Lounge, where you'll be waited on by a personal butler and served treats and tipples by Mona Executive chef Vince Trim. Green, gold, white and black outfits are encouraged, while troublemaking is entirely optional.
mona.net.au/stuff-to-do/experiences/ladies-lounge
Under the sea
Great Barrier Reef
When Reef Magic's new state-of-the-art pontoon opens in March 2022, it will transform how visitors are able to experience the Great Barrier Reef. Located at an exclusive on-water location off the coast of Cairns, the sustainable pontoon (think: 18 solar panels and three wind turbines) offers far more than just an accessible water entry point for snorkellers. It will also feature a dedicated onboard scientific lab, a helmet diving circuit (perfect for those who want to get deeper, but don't have scuba certifications), and experiences led by Indigenous Sea Rangers, who will weave Indigenous storytelling with Western science. From A$239.
reefmagic.com.au
In the yellow submarine
Sunshine Coast, Queensland
Don't fancy getting wet, but still want to venture under the sea? The answer is the Sunshine Coast's newest tour operator, Down Under Submarines. A watercraft in a hue of yellow that Ringo Starr would approve of, the zero-emission SUBCAT-30 is capable of diving up to 30 metres into the depths of the ocean. During a 90-minute tour departing from Mooloolaba (adults A$253; children A$143), you'll travel both on top of and under the water in an experience that's the only one of its kind in Australia.
downundersubmarines.com
Wish upon a star
Murray River, South Australia
In a typical urban area, only about 200 stars are visible—but in South Australia's Mid Murray Dark Sky Reserve, you can see roughly 5000. In January, Juggle House Experiences launched The Dark Sky Gold Stars Sunset Dinner to take full advantage of the ultimate mood lighting. At Mannum (about 90 minutes east of Adelaide) you'll have the opportunity to view the night sky through an Orion XX12G American-made telescope (one of only three of its kind in the country) and learn the tricks of astrophotography from high atop the Murray River's cliffsides. The package (A$180 for adults; A$150 for children) also includes a tour of the Ngaut Ngaut Aboriginal Archaeological Cultural site and dinner at a local restaurant.
jugglehouse.com.au/tours/dark-sky-gold
Work up an appetite
Melbourne
You don't have to get far out of the city to feel like you're on an Australian safari. Just outside Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula has become known as a place to spot koalas, echidnas, kangaroos and nearly 300 species of birds, alongside sampling local wines and produce. Wild Adventures Melbourne combines the best of these elements on its new self-guided Adventure Picnics. You'll ride, paddle or bushwalk to a secluded picnic location, then sit down to dig into your packed lunch made with native ingredients by Indigenous-owned eatery, Cooee Cafe. The length of the tour depends on the chosen mode of transportation, with experiences starting at A$70 per person.
wildadventuresmelbourne.com/tour/adventure-picnics
Tour a regenerating landscape
Kangaroo Island, South Australia
Before the pandemic, we were transfixed on Australia's Black Summer, when bushfires destroyed some 24 million hectares, including nearly half of South Australia's iconic Kangaroo Island. Now, nearly two years later, the island is green with new life. On Kangaroo Island Odysseys' new two-day Sights and Gourmet Delights tour, you'll get to see the devastating and transformative effect the fires had on the island, while sampling the region's bounty. Expect visits to the island's iconic sites, alongside stops at an award-winning gin distillery, an oyster farm and a cellar door. Departing from Adelaide, the personalised tour starts from A$1211 per person.
kangarooislandodysseys.com.au/tours/wildlife-tours/2-day-ki-sights-gourmet-delights-tour
SWEET SUITES: New accommodation for 2022
Kimpton Margot Sydney: Enjoy Art Deco opulence in the heart of the city. With a rooftop pool, pet-friendly premises and relaxation packages that include bath rituals and tea bags for the tub.
The Tasman: New in from Marriott International, Hobart's latest five-star luxury hotel. Where Art Deco aesthetics meets Italian fine dining in partnership with Chef Massimo Mele.
Movenpick Melbourne: The second Movenpick hotel to open in Australia, taking up residence in Melbourne's CBD. With a daily, free "Chocolate Hour" and complimentary Mövenpick ice cream for kids under 12.
Yambara, South Australia: Overlooking Port Lincoln National Park in Eyre Peninsula, go off-grid in this perfectly tiny house. Sleeping four, with coastal views, firepit and outdoor shower.
Eumundi Rangeview Cottage: A 1910 Queenslander "workers cottage" restored to its original elegance. Situated on an old dairy farm with vintage furnishings and a wood-burning fire. Book via Airbnb.
Check entry requirements, vaccine requirements and Australian Government Department of Health before travel. health.gov.au