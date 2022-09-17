David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts) in Ticket to Paradise. Photo / Universal Pictures

Rosalie Willis follows two Hollywood superstars to Queensland's most stunning locations.

While the spring air still has a winter nip to it, the tropics of Bali might not be as far away as you think. In fact, Hollywood film-makers know "Bali" can be found right in our neighbourhood, across the Ditch in Australia's Whitsunday Islands.

Made up of 74 islands, the Whitsundays are surrounded by crystal clear, tiffany-blue waters with pristine beaches. So great are their beaches that the Hollywood blockbuster Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, was not filmed in Bali where the movie is officially set, but around Queensland, Australia.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the Ticket to Paradise filming locations and how you can take a Bali-style holiday in Queensland.

Reuniting on the big screen for the first time since 2016, George Clooney and Julia Roberts portray a divorced couple who, despite their dislike for each other, reunite when their daughter decides to get married to her holiday fling, a seaweed farmer in Bali.

Ticket to Paradise director Ol Parker on set with Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Photo / Universal Pictures

Joining forces due to a mutual desire for their daughter not to make the same mistakes they did, David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) travel to the island to try to break up the impulsive young relationship.

Ticket to Paradise was filmed entirely in Queensland thanks to a $6.4 million contribution from the Federal Government and Screen Queensland.

Screen Queensland location scout Lauren Cooper said when it came to choosing each spot, it was all about finding paradise. "I asked Hollywood, do you want Bali or do you want paradise?"

Cooper said when you're creating a film set that's supposed to look like Bali, the beaches are a crucial element.

"I really wanted it to be filmed in the Whitsundays because there were so many options there. I knew if I wanted the most beautiful backdrop, I wanted it to be shot at Whitehaven beach."

The striking waters and pale sands of Whiteheaven Beach on Whitsunday Island, Queensland. Photo / Getty Images

The 7km stretch on Whitsunday Island is known as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Made from 98 per cent pure silica, the fine white sand has a snowy complexion and is pristine from start to end, often winning awards for being one of the world's most beautiful and eco-friendly beaches.

Accessible by boat, yacht, seaplane or helicopter, Whitehaven is a popular spot for visitors from Hamilton Island or for day trips from the mainland's Airlie Beach.

However, filming in this picture-perfect location came with its challenges. Shooting on Whitehaven Beach would be too hard because of the number who visit it.

Instead, filming was done around the corner on Haslewood Island. When the stars first step on to what looks like a Balinese beach surrounded by aquamarine waters, it's not Bali but Katie's Cove on Haslewood Island, just as unspoiled as Whitehaven, but smaller and more private for filming.

To access both Whitehaven Beach and Katie's Cove, we went on a chartered tour with the Ocean Rafting crew, the easiest way to experience the wild side of the Whitsundays.

Cruising on the pristine waters in custom-built, semi-rigid inflatable vessels at speeds of up to 30 knots an hour, an Ocean Rafting experience is a change from the still waters and relaxed feel of Whitsunday island life.

With the wind on your face and sea spray in your hair all part of the experience, be prepared for an adventurous outing showing you a different side of the area.

Guests enjoying themselves on an Ocean Rafting tour in the Whitsundays. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

A tour includes snorkelling the outskirts of the Great Barrier Reef, a light lunch and a chance to relax on the beach which has sand so pure it doesn't retain heat from the sun – no burning feet here.

The Ocean Rafting team also provided us with expert commentary about the region and Great Barrier Reef surrounding the Whitsundays, making this one of the best ways to get to know the area.

While the beach scenes in Ticket to Paradise were filmed in the Whitsundays, the shots of the cast in the water were filmed at Tangalooma, Moreton Island, off the coast of Brisbane.

Moreton Island near Brisbane was one of the Ticket to Paradise set locations.

Here, you can swim all year round and enjoy floating in crystal clear waters without worrying about "stingers" – Irukandji jellyfish. You can even have a wild dolphin experience like David and Georgia – hopefully not quite the same experience as David, though, who in the movie gets bitten by one.

While Tangalooma is a lesser-known spot, it is one of the few places you can go on the east coast where you can catch a beautiful sunset.

Capturing the spirit of Bali was a crucial part of Cooper's brief when scouting locations for filming. The main Balinese-styled set was at the boutique Palm Bay Resort on Long Island.

Palm Bay Resort on Long Island. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Thatched roofs, palm trees and Indonesia-style jungle plants were added to the resort to give it a more tropical vibe. Even now after the thatched roofs have been taken down, the beachside bungalows poking out from between the palm trees give the resort an Indonesian hideaway feel.

To get to Palm Bay Resort, we flew from Brisbane Airport to Proserpine Airport and took a private Island Transfers water shuttle from Shute Harbour to Palm Bay.

Cruising into the inlet of Palm Bay, it was immediately recognisable as the Indonesian hideaway from the film. After a flight, shuttle and boat ride to get here, it was a relief when the skipper cut the engine and we cruised towards the beach.

In the harbour, the wind dropped away and the sun started to shine through the clouds as we floated in. I found myself finally able to relax: island time at last.

Along with kayaking, paddle boarding and other water activities, Palm Bay Resort has yoga classes each morning overlooking the ocean. For someone who doesn't normally do yoga, the classes were gentle and the perfect way to actively relax, breathing in and out with the waves.

Relaxing at Palm Bay Resort. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

For those keen on exploring, a 20-minute walk on a sign-posted path will take you to Happy Bay, where there is an abandoned resort well worth venturing to.

There are plans to spend $100 million developing the resort after it was bought last year by Oscars Hotel Group, but for now, a walk around the eerie site is great fun.

From Palm Bay Resort we headed to Hamilton Island for a stay at Beach Club's Catseye Beach - another stunning beach in the film where there are a few fiery family scenes.

Famous for its golf buggy transportation system – something Clooney made the most of with his children during filming, Hamilton Island has something for everyone from celebrities to families.

From the affordable Reef View Hotel where the scene with Georgia's love interest calling her is filmed, to private bungalows where Clooney and Roberts stayed with their families and, of course, to the luxurious qualia - (yes, spelt with a lowercase q).

The beach house pool at qualia on Hamilton Island.

Located on the northernmost tip of Hamilton Island, the luxe and uber-private qualia shines through in the film. Known for its understated elegance and tranquil privacy, qualia is made up of 60 individual pavilions with their own plunge pools.

It's the resort where you could be staying right next to a celebrity (Natalie Portman and Jonny Depp were recent visitors), a billionaire, or even a Danish prince and not even know because privacy is what you're paying for.

When we visited qualia, it's easy to see why the rich and famous stay here - a stunning infinity pool that greets you as soon as you walk in is just the start. On arrival, you are given a glass of champagne and a personalised check-in, with staff tending to your every need during your stay.

The spa at qualia, the luxurious resort in the Whitsundays.

The no-expense-spared resort was the location for most of the internal shots where David and Georgia stay while visiting their daughter.

As we travel throughout the Whitsundays, the word from the locals is that Roberts flew everywhere by helicopter, whereas Clooney was happier to go by boat.

To recreate their trip and to fully take in the turquoise waters so symbolic of the Whitsundays, take a scenic flight over the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system.

Described by David Attenborough as a destination that is "better than travelling to the moon," the complex ecosystem is the biggest structure ever built by living things, and the only one visible from outer space.

On arrival back to Hamilton Island, the only way to finish the day is to enjoy a sunset cocktail at One Tree Hill. In the film, the One Tree Hill lookout becomes the scene of a passionate exchange between David and Georgia after they're stuck on an island for a night.

Watching the sunset with 360-degree views is the cherry on top of a truly unique Whitsunday experience you won't want to leave.

GETTING THERE

Air New Zealand and Qantas fly direct from Auckland to Brisbane, where you can connect to Hamilton Island.

DETAILS

Ticket to Paradise is in cinemas now.

For more things to see and do in the Whitsundays, see queensland.com