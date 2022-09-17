Hobart's waterfront sparkles at sunset. Photo / Luke Tscharke, Tourism Tasmania

For Sarah Clark from Intrepid Travel, there's nowhere quite as magical as Hobart, Tasmania. Here, she shares her top foodie picks and favourite weekend haunts.

I've been lucky enough to travel the world and to live in many countries, but there's simply no place like Tasmania.

My favourite thing to do in Hobart is to walk the waterfront and surrounding Battery Point historic area. I recommend stopping in for a look at the 150-year-old Lenna Hotel mansion house and climbing to the top floor "widows walk", which shows you all angles of Hobart. The hotel's Chandelier Bar is a hidden gem and a great spot for a drink. Also, head to Salamanca for the Saturday markets.

Historic Salamanca plays host to a lively market every Saturday. Photo / City of Hobart and Alastair Bett

When it comes to the best places to eat and drink, Willing Bros, a small restaurant and wine bar in North Hobart, has a great vibe. It also has amazing Italian share plates, and the best wine list this side of the Tasman. It's a locals' haunt for sure. If you are looking for seafood, don't go past Pearl and Co for lunch and views over the water.

If you are up for a drive for lunch, then I would highly recommend both The Agrarian Kitchen in New Norfolk (30mins from Hobart) and Coal River farm and Frogmore winery in Cambridge.

The Agrarian Kitchen Eatery and Store is a popular spot for lunch. Photo / Jarrad Seng, Tourism Tasmania

The weather here can be cold, but the great thing about Hobart is that it doesn't rain very often so we get clear crisp winter days. Kunanyi/Mt Wellington shields us from a lot of the weather and rain.

The East Coast is pristine, with beautiful beaches and some warm summer days and the West Coast is ruggedly stunning. I think the best weather is in February/March and we get some gorgeous Easter weather too.

Sarah Clark, Intrepid Travel Managing Director ANZ, says the scenery and laidback lifestyle made her fall in love with Hobart. Photo / supplied

When you visit, don't forget your "Tasmanian tuxedo" (what we locals call a black puffer jacket), and come ready to eat, drink and sample all of the great local produce. Be sure to pre-book your accommodation and rental car to ensure you get your top picks, then just relax and enjoy the laidback Tassie lifestyle.

For more on Tasmania, see discovertasmania.com.au