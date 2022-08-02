Blues on Broadbeach is one of a full schedule of free annual festivals on the Gold Coast. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

It feels strange walking into a bar at 8am. Especially when most people already have a drink in their hand. But this is no ordinary weekend.

Once a year, the Blues on Broadbeach music festival comes to the Gold Coast along with some of the world's best jazz, blues, R&B and soul musicians. It is one of Australia's largest free music festivals with four days of incredible performances that don't cost a thing to attend.

Add the famous local beaches, restaurants and things to do and you've got the perfect trip.

Osaka Monaurail, performing at Blues on Broadbeach festival on Queensland's Gold Coast. Photo / Bianca Holderness

I'm here for a long weekend and begin each day chatting with the other festival-goers waiting to get into The Loose Moose bar which opens for breakfast with a side order of blues.

During this chilled-out morning session, tables are shared and coffee, rather than booze, is the order of the day. Our breakfast buddies are regulars at the festival which has been running for 21 years. They're great company and share their insider tips with my husband and me - Blues on Broadbeach first-timers.

Their first suggestion is to head to the Oasis Shopping Centre to listen to festival favourite Kelly Penney, a New Zealand-born musician who now lives on the Gold Coast.

Many festival-goers are already seated on low camp chairs that don't block the view, a good investment if you don't like standing for long periods. Penney's smooth jazz and sweet harmonies quickly draw shoppers from around the centre, a few swing dancers create an impromptu dance floor and soon the joint is jumpin'.

So are we over the next few days as we rush from one show to the next. With multiple venues including four large outdoor stages, bars, restaurants and more, there is plenty to see and a wide variety of blues-inspired music to choose from.

But this year not everything goes to plan. Just like blues great Bessie Smith, we've got the "Standin' in the Rain Blues" but not even 100mm of rain a day can dampen everyone's enthusiasm when it comes to getting along to shows. Even the outdoor ones.

This is how we find ourselves huddling under an umbrella in front of the main stage one night, enjoying the powerhouse vocals of Karise Eden through a shimmering curtain of raindrops.

The winner of the first season of The Voice Australia, she shares Adele's powerhouse vocal style (and her down-to-earth sass) and commands the stage with such authority that the weather doesn't dare to shut down her show.

The next day we have lunch at a restaurant doubling as a music venue and order some of Queensland's famous seafood as jazz and blues guitar maestro Robbie Karena eases us into the afternoon.

The organisers have done a stellar job moving as many acts as possible inside and our lunch reminds me of a blues supper club where meals come with a show. It's tempting to stay for dessert but we're in the mood for a bit of Sweet Talk and head over to The Broadbeach hotel.

The Aussie boogie band's driving guitars and tight rhythms get our feet moving inside the pub which is standing room only for those lucky enough to find a spot. The crowd is mostly blues fans over 50 (including the lead singer's Mum who gets a shout-out from her son and a round of applause from the audience) but there are enough free Gold Coast music festivals to suit every age and musical taste.

The following morning the rain is torrential, the outdoor venues look like swimming pools and the organisers have to close all but one of the stages. Our eyes are glued to the Blues on Broadbeach app for program updates but we're in luck.

Osaka Monaurail, Japan's premiere funk orchestra, are still going on as planned so we pull on rain ponchos, grab our umbrellas and slip and slide our way across the mud to the front of the only stage that's still open.

It's not a big crowd when the show kicks off but that changes when the powerful horn section kicks in and the band's funky take on classic songs by Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles and James Brown ring out across Broadbeach.

Osaka Monaurail is celebrating its 30th anniversary, it's the band's last night in town and they're here for fun. The crowd begins to grow as guest saxophonist Sir Waldo Weathers who's performed with James Brown himself, takes the stage and kicks it up a notch.

Sharp suits, synchronised routines and the roar of the crowd make everyone forget about the rain, including the band, which was supposed to finish 10 minutes ago. Lead singer Ryo Nakata slides across the stage in one smooth movement and gestures to the horn section, whipping the musicians into a wall of sound that begins to grow, along with the cheers from the crowd. Nothing can dampen our enthusiasm for Osaka Monaurail as the set – and the weekend - draws to a close.

When you need a break from festival fun, the Gold Coast has delectable dining options, including Uncle Su at The Star. Photo / Supplied

Choose your Gold Coast music festival

Can't wait until the next Blues on Broadbeach festival? Here's what else is on offer on the GC later this year.

Springtime is supported by youth radio station triple j and free to attend. It brings high-profile acts such as Thelma Plum, surf-garage rock trio Skegss and electronic-hip hop duo Hermitude to the beaches and streets of Surfers Paradise from September 2-4.

springtimegc.com.au

Roadtrip Music Festival celebrates the indie-folk lifestyle and will bring together some of Australia's best indie-folk musicians and bands. With themes of freedom, life on the road, surfing and the outdoors, the one-day festival will ease music lovers into the warm summer months ahead. September 18. roadtripmusic.com.au

Groundwater Country Music Festival is in town from October 28-30 with three days of free live music. It features a mix of home-grown talent and international and up-and-coming artists like Fanny Lumsden, Gina Jeffreys, and Kaylee Bell from New Zealand.

Beyond the blues

Whether killing time between sets, or visiting out of festival season, there is much to do on the Gold Coast to keep visitors entertained.

Wine and dine

Broadbeach is home to some of the Gold Coast's best restaurants. Social Eating House and Bar is a lively bar-cum-restaurant where the dishes are designed to share, making this a great spot to dine as a group.

Miss Moneypenny's offers relaxed fine dining with low lighting and great service. Uncle Su dishes up lunchtime yum cha and classy Chinese cuisine in stylish surroundings. For something more casual, there is the Bavarian Bier Cafe where European beers and good times go hand in hand.

Out and about

If you're after things to do around Broadbeach, The Star Gold Coast offers entertainment galore, ranging from guitar duos to ABBA tribute shows, free movies and the chance to try your luck in the casino.

Pacific Fair Shopping Centre has hundreds of shops, ranging from department stores to high-end designer boutiques, and an indoor-meets-outdoor tropical ambience. On the first and third Sunday of every month, the Broadbeach Markets offer handmade finds, quirky souvenirs and ocean views.

Day trips beyond Broadbeach

Swap the beach for the Great Barrier Reef with a day trip to Lady Elliot Island. Take off from the Gold Coast at 6.45am for a scenic 90-minute scenic flight to one of the few islands located right on the reef.

Day trip guests get their own dedicated guide who looks after everything from showing people around the island to finding the biggest turtles to swim with on the included glass-bottom boat and snorkel trip. After a tasty buffet lunch, there's time to soak up the sun, take a walk around the island, spot rare nesting birds or squeeze in another snorkel before the flight back to the Gold Coast.

Or you could head for the hills on a day trip to Lamington National Park with Southern Cross Tours. Along the way you'll stop at scenic lookouts, hand-feed native parrots in every colour of the rainbow, bounce along a tree top canopy walk in World Heritage-listed rainforest, explore a scenic walking trail and spot native birds with an expert local guide.

Canungra Valley Vineyards is the perfect place to stop for an afternoon glass of wine and a bite to eat before the tour returns to Broadbeach.

Gold Coast Checklist

Air New Zealand and Jetstar fly direct from Auckland to the Gold Coast.

For more things to see and do in the region, go to destinationgoldcoast.com