Talaroo Hot Springs in Queensland's Gulf Savannah region is one of Australia's newest Aboriginal owned and operated tourism experiences. Photo / Phil Warring

As we hope for a brighter year ahead for transtasman travel, Tourism Australia has identified through its ongoing Consumer Demand Project (CDP) some key trends to look out for when considering your next trip across the Ditch. Here are four of the hottest Aussie holidays to plan for this year.

Astro-tourism

TA's recent CDP findings show nature and wildlife experiences are the second biggest driver for travellers planning a holiday. Australia's vast landscapes and clear skies mean there are multiple opportunities for astro-tourism across the country, including Dark Sky Reserves, Aboriginal astronomy tours, and dome accommodation for safely sleeping under the stars. Highlights include Broome's Ngurrangga Tours (ngurrangga.com.au), South Australia's River Murray International Dark Sky Reserve (rivermurraydarkskyreserve.org), and Bubbletent Australia in NSW's Blue Mountains (bubbletentaustralia.com)

Travel to unplug

The CDP also found travellers were looking to get away from the stresses and strains of everyday life, with remote retreats and tiny-home stays top of the list for many of those surveyed. Some of the newest to look out for include South Australia's Eco Eyre eco-pods on the Eyre Peninsula (ecoeyre.com.au), Byron Bay's Unyoked tiny homes (unyoked.co) and the newly opened Ettrick Rocks on Tasmania's King Island (ettrickrocks.com.au).

Sustainable and regenerative travel

More than half of those surveyed said sustainability was very important to them when planning travel and there's a growing number of experiences and operators available across Australia. Holidays that give back include Outback safaris with Arkaba Conservancy in South Australia (arkabaconservancy.com) - a percentage of profits go towards local conservations projects, and guests can accompany ecologists in their work monitoring wildlife and surveying the land. In Tasmania, a visit to Devils@Cradle (devilsatcradle.com) helps fund protection of the state's endangered Tasmanian devils, and Queensland's FNQ Nature Tours' four-day Nature, Wildlife and Conservation Safari (fnqnaturetours.com.au) allows visitors to survey threatened spotted-tail quolls through the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area.

Indigenous experiences

Over recent years there has been big growth in Aboriginal owner operators in the Australian tourism industry, and that's expected to continue to grow as visitors seek out authentic experiences that give them a deeper understanding of the country's ancient history and the world's oldest living culture. Try Talaroo Hot Springs in Queensland's Gulf Savannah region (talaroo.com.au), Borrgoron Coast to Creek Tours in Western Australia's Dampier Peninsula (cygnetbaypearlfarm.com.au), and stand-up paddleboarding on NSW's Coffs Coast with Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours (wajaanayaam.com.au).

For more inspiration to plan your future Australia holiday, see australia.com

Check the latest border restrictions in each state and territory before travelling. For more information visit australia.com