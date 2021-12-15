Auckland's 100,000 cash voucher giveaway to reward city

Auckland has announced $25 million in grants to revitalise the city's event and activities sector. Photo / Chris Weissenborn

Auckland is looking to give residents more reasons and $100 to keep them in the city this summer.

Auckland Unlimited is handing out 100,000 vouchers to spend on activities in the region until March.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he welcomed the initiative saying it goes some way to recognising the "huge sacrifices that Aucklanders have made since August to help keep the rest of the country safe."

The $9 million Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme is looking to reward New Zealanders after 16 weeks in lockdown. These vouchers will be allocated in four draws over the new year, with $100 for families and $50 vouchers for individuals.

"We expect there could be huge demand for vouchers," says Auckland Unlimited's director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford.

The voucher scheme is intended to provide a stimulus for the regional economy and move people around the city's cafes, bars and restaurants. As part of a wider Reactivate Tāmaki Makaurau scheme, the city is also launching a separate $10m fund for events to apply for.

To be eligible, families are asked to register at the Explore Auckland Now website.

As yet there are very few events and businesses signed up but Auckland Unlimited said businesses and events are invited to apply for the schemes.

"Once we have all the operators on board, we will share more about the exact deals in early January, ahead of the first draw," says Pam Ford.

If you're not one of the lucky ones to be picked in the draw, there will also be a number of free and discounted events held throughout the city next year.

As part of the Local Activation Fund, a $3m contestable fund has been opened for operators proposing free events in the city.

All participants must agree to the terms and conditions of entry and adhere to all Ministry of Health and Covid Vaccination Certificate guidelines when using vouchers.

Aucklanders wanting to apply for the voucher list, visit exploreaucklandnow.co.nz

More details for businesses wanting to apply for the funding, they can visit aucklandnz.com/reactivate