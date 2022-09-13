Svalbard in Norway is a dream destination for Kiwi actor Alison Bruce, who stars in Auckland Theatre Company's production of The Made. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi actor Alison Bruce shares her favourite holiday memories

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I was about 5. Winter in Derbyshire, walking to my Great Granny's house. "Granny with the Yellow Door". Wrapped up in woollies, crunchy ice under my boots, the smell of coal in the air. Behind the yellow door, shelves of willow pattern china and she told me the story of the lovers who turned into birds. My daughter and I have rings made from some of the broken pieces and I still love the smell of coal.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

We had a classic orange caravan, so camping at various beaches in summer, and in winter we'd pile into the Peugeot 404 station wagon (that had come with us from Tanzania) to a rented farm cottage in Ōhakune. I remember the snow, and plastic bags inside our gumboots to keep our feet dry.

Who has most inspired your travels?

Recently, all the great Scandinavian TV dramas we've been watching.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

I'll always treasure going to Scotland with my dad and family in 2016. Seeing Jim standing on his Turangawaewae looking out to sea … absolute gold. We swam at Dunnet Head and in Loch Ness!

And the worst?

Part of a bigger and better adventure. Hitching in Italy in the late 80s, "sleeping" crouched under a toll machine by the side of the motorway in the rain till a kind junkie took pity on us and took us home where we spent the night rescuing burning cigarettes from their fingers as they nodded off.

What destination did you dream of most while borders were closed due to the pandemic?

Scandinavia.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

You can never have too much ... the kitchen sink may come in handy.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Kaohsiung, Taiwan. On tour with a show. We found bicycles for hire for 50c and rode through the city at night in search of mango smoothies and discovered the night markets and a surprise sculpture garden.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Tricky, so many! Growing up in Tanzania the giant red sun at dusk is seared into my memory but closer to home, Queenstown, last year. A truly breathtaking big, big cloudless sky, so much light, soft pinks and yellows rising up between those majestic mountain ranges

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Make a cup of tea.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The blue-green view of the Manukau Heads coming over the ridge on Hillsborough Rd. The bush. The ease of being in your own place.

Alison Bruce stars in The Made, an Auckland Theatre Company production of Emily Perkins' play. Photo / Supplied

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Svalbard, Norway. Narwhals. Polar bears. The lights. Just one would do.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Everything is new. It wakes up my sense of wonder.

Alison Bruce stars in Auckland Theatre Company's world premiere season of The Made by Emily Perkins, September 20 to October 8 at ASB Waterfront Theatre. atc.co.nz