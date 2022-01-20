Moreton Island in Australia. Photo / Getty

Wellington-based travelling circus artist Patrick Adderley reveals his most memorable holidays from across the world.

Travelling circus artist Patrick Adderley performing in Sydney. Photo / Supplied

What do you miss most about travel right now?

I miss how easy it was to go and see loved ones. Covid-19 has made it harder for us to be with the people we love and that's been hard for lots of people.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

When I was around 10 we took a family trip to Europe to visit relatives. Like most kids born in the '90s, my whole identity revolved around having spiked hair – kinda like Bart Simpson. I remember hunting around Rome for hair gel and eventually finding something promising in a local pharmacy. Turns out it was a leave-in conditioner. My cool spikey hair turned into soft silky curls and I had a sook.



What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

I grew up in Australia and every year my family would go to Tangalooma Resort on Morton Island. It was a fun place for kids – there were many pools and a marine biology centre and dolphins. I had my first romance there too, at the age of 4.

Summer love on Morton Island in Australia. Photo / Supplied

Who has most inspired your travels?

When I started street performance in Sydney, I always found the visiting international acts very inspiring – you can really see the difference when someone has been a travelling performer. Their shows engage people from all backgrounds.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

I came to New Zealand in January 2020 for a six-month stay, and two years later I'm still here. As a travelling performer, I'm lucky to have visited quite a few towns around the country and I've loved the people and the culture here.

Patrick Federer in action. Photo / Roct Photography

And the worst?

As a teenager, I trained as a competitive ice-skater in Russia. I turned 18 while I was in Moscow and spent my birthday with the worst food poisoning I have ever had in my life.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

You can always figure out a way to get around your carry-on luggage being overweight. Just get creative.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

I arrived in Montreal, Canada, at the beginning of winter and went through a bit of seasonal depression. When the snow started thawing, I saw the grass underneath was grey and dead. I couldn't believe even grass was sad in Canada.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

I was performing in Queenstown over the summer and saw a sunset so beautiful I paused the show to watch it with my audience. That's probably my favourite sunset so far.

A show-stopping Queenstown sunset. Photo / Supplied

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I'd like to go to Japan – my brother and his wife are settling down there and it would be fun to travel with my siblings again.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Meeting new people, performing in beautiful places and sharing stories.

Patrick performs The Patrick Federer Show as part of the Auckland International Buskers Festival 2022 from January 28–31. aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz