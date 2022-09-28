For Tanner, a pareu is a travel essential. Photo / supplied

Designer Pouarii Tanner created the P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A tivaevae against the Freyberg Steps for Auckland's upcoming Art in the City event. Here, she shares her top travel memories and must-haves.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

My dad was a merchant seaman, and I'd grown up watching him leave for work on a ship many times. Once, he flew out to Australia to meet his ship and watching him fly to work on a plane for the first time, my child-mind assumed Australia was a place in the sky. So, my strongest memory from my first trip overseas (years after learning that Australia was actually on Earth) was me on the plane thinking about the merits of this childhood theory! You go up in a plane, right? Kinda makes sense if you think about it …

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Chaos. Lovely.

Who has most inspired your travels?

My dad. As a young Pacific Islander from Ponsonby, going away to work at sea was his ticket to seeing the world, earning a living and satisfying his curiosity for travel. I really admire that.

Tanner travels regularly between Auckland and Rorotonga. Photo / supplied

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

A work trip to New Mexico for the Sundance Institute's Native Lab. If you're lucky enough to experience America with the indigenous peoples of that beautiful but wild country you are in for a good time! Native American people are incredible hosts/friends and made my entire time living and working in that country special.

Chilling out in New Mexico. Photo / supplied

And the worst?

Lost in Southern Germany, driving on the autobahn in the pouring rain at midnight.

What destination did you dream of most while borders were closed due to the pandemic?

I was (happily and luckily) stuck in Rarotonga during the pandemic and I honestly dreamed of Grey Lynn. I dreamed of walking through the streets near my house that I grew up in, buying things I couldn't get in Raro and blissfully doing shamefully Auckland things like religiously buying Freedom Loaf and ordering organic, nut-milk Fairtrade, single-origin coffees and expensive brunches.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Get yourself a pareu! [wraparound sarong] It's a blanket on the plane, a shawl, pyjamas, skirt, dress - a full outfit. It's everything.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

It's a reminder of the privilege of safe passage, modern technology, human behaviour and ingenuity. I'm grateful for all opportunities to travel and because of them, equally as grateful to be at home with the people I love.

Art in the City 2022, organised by Heart of the City, runs from October 7–October 16. heartofthecity.co.nz/art-in-the-city