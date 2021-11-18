Auckland Christmas exodus: Summer travel won't be all one way as Kiwis return to city

Never dreamed you'd leave in Summer: Auckland normally sees an Xmas exodus for holiday spots. Photo / Getty Images

Now we have a date for the borders coming down, the excitement from Tamaki Makaurau is palpable. On December 15, Aucklanders will be able to leave their city for the first time in almost 5 months.

Jafas are waiting on the Traffic Lights like they were at the start of a grand prix, not a summer road trip.

Although the final approval date of the new Covid Protection Framework is yet to be announced, it looks like summer is on.

Every 'normal' summer there is something of a citywide shutdown as people leave for the Christmas holidays. This year, pent-up demand and a prolonged period locked down at home has led some to predict an 'Auckland Exodus'.

Air New Zealand's domestic bookings saw an immediate boost, following Wednesday's announcement.



"December is gearing up to be a really busy month, with the bulk of bookings made on Wednesday for the week or two before Christmas," says the airline's chief of customer Leanne Geraghty.



The booking system saw a 250 per cent boost in traffic, said Geraghty with the busiest peak being at 1:15pm right after the PM's announcement.

Summer bathers on Shakespear Regional Park. Photo / Getty Images

"We're seeing huge demand out of Auckland – as Aucklanders look to reconnect with family and friends after an extended lockdown."

Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown were top of travel Christmas lists, which is a great boost for regional accommodation, tourism operators and hospitality now that Aucklanders can finally get planning.

However, there were fewer insights provided about travel in the other direction. While Aucklanders can't wait to leave for their summer holidays, it seems the rest of New Zealand is a bit more cautious about returning for a city break.

But as Pam Ford, director of investment for Auckland Unlimited, points out: the border will be opening both ways.

"Businesses across Auckland's visitor economy have been doing it particularly tough and are so excited to be welcoming visitors soon."

The over 300 hotels, motels, and lodges in the region are hoping to see some inbound travel, as will the city's world restaurants and. It could be the perfect time for a city break.

"It's hard to predict anything during a pandemic, but we are working with industry partners across Auckland to encourage locals and visitors to rediscover the best of Auckland over the summer period. Now that we have some certainty, we encourage New Zealanders to book your holiday experiences and give our business owners some confidence."

One famous name who will definitely be arriving in Auckland this summer is renaissance painter Michelangelo. With paintings on loan from the Vatican City A Different View at the Aotea Centre is one of several blockbuster exhibitions taking place this summer. Mary Quant will also be arriving in short fashion to Auckland for an exhibition at Toi o Tāmaki.

Ferry links have returned to popular Hauraki Islands such as Rangitoto and Tiritiri Matangi.

While travel to some of the region's top draws such as Waiheke Island and Great Barrier are still off limits to anyone but residents, there is the expectation that this will change when alert levels move.

"Summer is a wonderful time to visit and enjoy Auckland," she says.

As Ford points out the Lonely Planet named "the best city to visit next year", it is fair to expect that the rest of New Zealand will want to drop in at some point and Aucklanders will want to enjoy newly won freedoms.

This summer in the city

17 December: Synthony, Spark Arena

2 January: Michelangelo — A Different View Toi Art Tamaki

22 January: Swim the Shore, Takapuna Beach

23 January: ASB Auckland Marathon

22 January: L.A.B, Western Springs Stadium

1 – 27 February: Auckland Pride

5 February: Nitro Circus, Mt Smart Stadium

10 – 13 February: Auckland Lantern Festival, The Auckland Showgrounds

Auckland Live Summer in the Square, January - February, Aotea Square

Before travelling, ensure you are abiding by the current alert levels as set by the New Zealand Government. To check alert level restrictions and Ministry of Health advice before travel go to covid19.govt.nz