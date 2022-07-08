This August, Heart of the City's Restaurant Month returns and Auckland's CBD hotel restaurants are lining up with delectable menus, one-off events and even a room discount or two. Photo / Supplied

This August, Heart of the City's Restaurant Month returns and Auckland's CBD hotel restaurants are lining up with delectable menus, one-off events and even a room discount or two. Photo / Supplied

Hotel restaurants used to be a pretty sad affair, a last resort you would turn to if you were simply too tired to venture too far.

Now, these swanky hospo spots aren't just good, they're worth travelling for.

Ahead of Heart of the City's Restaurant Month, we check out some of the best places to sleep and eat during a Restaurant Month staycation in Auckland's CBD.

1. QT - Esther

If you love dinner and a show, 'Esther's French Fling with Hippopotamus' on Wednesday, 24 August is the event for you. For one night, renowned chef Sean Connolly and Jiwon Do, Executive Chef of Wellington's Hippopotamus restaurant will join forces for a spectacle of culinary curiosity, fine wine and entertainment.

You be treated to four decadent courses with a side of theatrics from the chefs in the open kitchen and fine wine, carefully selected by Head Sommelier Florent Souche. The night concludes with cocktails on the QT rooftop.

Then, you can keep the night going with a stay at the QT rooftop, with a discount on the room.

Esther's French Fling with Hippopotamus - Wednesday, 24 August, 6.30pm, $205 pp

SO/ - Harbour Society

Chef Marty Kindleysides will be presenting a five-course tasting menu that reflects his expansive career across the world. Photo / Supplied

High-end dining is taken literally when you dig into a meal on the 15th floor of the SO/ Auckland Hotel. As part of the Chef's Table Series, on Wednesday, 10 August chef Marty Kindleysides will whip up a five-course tasting menu that brings together flavours and techniques from East and West in the elegant dining room of Harbour society.

If you spend the night, you'll also enjoy a late check out and hotel credit.

Chef's Table at Harbour Society with Marty Kindleysides - Wednesday, 10 August, 6pm $165 pp

HOTEL BRITOMART - kingi

Chef de Cuisine, Uelese Mua and Tom Hishon will create a four-course sharing menu that honours sustainable and fresh seasonal produce. Photo / Supplied

Hotel Britomart has quickly earned a reputation for being on of the trendiest, most eco-friendly hotels in the city. Fortubately, those who stay in their beautiful timber-lined, cocoon-like rooms in August, can also enjoy a unique Restaurant Month dining experience at in-house restaurant, kingi.

On Wednesday, 24 August, Chef de Cuisine, Uelese Mua and Tom Hishon (co-founder of kingi) will come together to create a decadent four-course sharing menu unlike any other. Each dish will honour sustainable and fresh seasonal produce, alternative fish and under-utilised portions of fish cooked into a sumptuous sharing style feast matched with a selection of Kiwi wines.

If you miss the event, the restaurant will also offer a two-course meal and a glass of wine at a $55+ price point throughout August for guests to enjoy. While all diners can book an overnight stay at The Hotel Britomart with 20% off all rooms (excluding suites).

Chef's Table at kingi with Tom Hishon and Uelese Mua - Wednesday 24 August, 6 pm $175 pp

HILTON - FISH Restaurant

For one night only, legendary Auckland restauranter Tony Astle is returning to the kitchen with support from chef Des Harris, now Culinary Director at Hilton Auckland. Photo / Supplied

For a trip down memory lane, Hilton's FISH Restaurant is hosting A Night at Antoine's. On Wednesday, 31 August, one night only, legendary Auckland restauranter Tony Astle will return to the kitchen with support from chef Des Harris, now Culinary Director at Hilton Auckland.

From 1972 to 2021, Antoine's restaurant was a hot spot frequented by rock stars, royalty and high society. It set the highest standards for fine dining and inspired a new generation of Auckland chefs and restaurateurs. Now, fans can experience it anew when the two chefs team up to create dishes that honour Antoine's gastronomic history.

Each ticket purchased will include a donation to Mercy Hospice and diners booking a ticket to this Extraordinary Evenings event can enjoy a 20% discount when booking a room.

A Night of Antoine's with Tony Astle - Wednesday 31 August, 6.30 pm $295 pp

PARK HYATT - Onemata

The Lamb Agnolotti at Onemata. Photo / Supplied

Ready for a Kiwi road trip via tastebuds? On Thursday, 11 August, Chef Rob Hope-Ede of Onemata will take guests on a journey using a stunning six-course menu, which includes stories of the artisans and producers who contributed to the menu.

Ticket holders can then finish off the night with a 15% discount on all room bookings.

Chef's Table at Onemata with Rob Hope-Ede -Thursday, 11 August, 6 pm, $180 pp

