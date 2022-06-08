Transport hub: Auckland Airport is adding an assisted valet service for Mobility Parking Pass holders during building disruption. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Airport is introducing a new valet service for Mobility Parking Permit holders, to smooth over the infrastructure work to the main terminal.



As the airport closes its main car parking serving the international terminal on Wednesday night, long-stay and mobility parking will move to the other side of the airport. Aware that there are some travellers for whom this will be more of an inconvenience than others, the airport says it is taking the opportunity to trial a new valet service, to make the transition a bit easier for travellers with extra mobility needs.



From Thursday 9 June Mobility Parking Permit holders will be able to use the assisted parking service. This will allow them to drive up to the front of the terminal at no additional cost to the normal fee for long-stay car parks.



Jayne Wear, the airport's Head of Commercial Products says the ongoing construction has been planned to make the most of the recently reduced passenger numbers and with the least disruption possible.

Car Park A will be closed replaced by bus link or assisted mobility valet at Auckland International Airport. Photo / Supplied

"We know construction can be disruptive. While we've worked hard to ensure arriving and departing from Auckland Airport is as smooth as possible, everyone will notice changes to some of the familiar car parks and ways of moving around the airport," she said.

The work is to deliver a new $300 million multi-storey and public transport hub, at the site of Carpark A.

Current long-term parking options are still open in parks D and E, connected by a 10-minute walk, or a wheelchair accessible shuttle bus. This is in addition to the new assisted valet service.

"We also wanted to give disabled travellers a choice," says wear. "Mobility Parking Permit holders can park in one of the designated mobility parking spaces in our main car parks or have the option of a Mobility Valet service, which brings ease and assistance to their journey."

Drivers of wheelchair adapted cars and other specialised vehicles will also be able to use the service and Auckland Airport has been consulting with Freedom Mobility, and Spinal Support NZ to develop the valet programme.

Passengers with a Mobility Parking Pass will be able to use Auckland's long-stay assisted valet service at no extra cost. Photo / Jed Bradley

Implemented during the ongoing construction, it is hoped that the programme will be continued after the Transport Hub is up and running. There will be ongoing input from these mobility organisations and feedback from customers using the service.

"We look forward to their feedback on the service now it's gone live," said Wear. "We are thinking carefully about the different needs of our travellers as they come back to the international terminal."

For booking and details see aucklandairport.co.nz/airport-parking