The travel hot list 2024: Part One

A popular destination in the Pacific is Aitutaki, Cook Islands. Photo / Getty Images

Need some advice and inspiration for your 2024 travel plans? Who better than our friends in the travel industry to provide some insight.





Nikhil Ravishankar

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

2023 was all about reigniting international travel and exploring the world after Covid. For me, 2024 will be about exploring more of what our backyard has to offer. Aotearoa New Zealand has so many incredible destinations (most of which are just a short flight away). Whether it’s a trip to Wanaka to explore more of the South Island, or spending summer in the sunny Bay of Islands, there is so much to see and do at a fraction of the travel time.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

We can expect a transformative year, primarily driven by the impact of artificial intelligence. AI is set to provide travellers with a more seamless end-to-end travel experience. AI ‘concierges’ will play a role in bringing holiday plans to life, creating bespoke itineraries based on budget, travel preferences, and personal requests. This shift may lead travellers to explore more unconventional destinations. A balanced approach to AI is essential, appreciating its benefits while being conscious of its limitations. Travel will benefit from a mindful integration of AI over the next year.

What travel hacks, tips and/or travel gadgets do you recommend?

Digital innovations are making travel easier and more seamless for people. Just this year, Air New Zealand launched a baggage tracking feature in our app so customers can follow their bags at checkpoints throughout the journey. This, combined with a GPS tracker will give you peace of mind that your bag doesn’t take a detour. Innovations like language translation earbuds will start playing a big role in travel too. Real-time translation will enable smooth communication, enhancing conversations and improving interactions.

Nikhil Ravishankar - Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer

Spend summer in the Bay of Islands; there is so much to see and do in NZ at a fraction of the travel time as an international trip. Photo / Getty Images

Cam Wallace

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

Trans-Tasman travel is always high on the list for New Zealand holidaymakers and New York is also proving popular following the recent launch of non-stop flights from Auckland. We recently increased the number of Qantas flights to four per week. We’re also offering more seats to the east coast of Australia than we did pre-Covid, making it easier to connect to onward destinations such as Singapore, India, the USA and Japan. Other top destinations include Rome and Paris, in particular for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

Point-to-point travel is on the rise; we’ve seen an increase in customers choosing the convenience of a direct flight on long-haul sectors. Qantas’ Auckland to New York service has been very popular and in 2024, we will continue to focus on improving the overall customer experience. All airlines and the broader tourism industry are looking at ways to make the travel experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible by leveraging new technology and promoting inflight wellbeing. On sale now is the first ever Perth-Paris Qantas flight, departing July 12 next year in time for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What travel hacks, tips and or gadgets do you recommend?

While it’s a bit retro, I always carry some US dollars as a backup, especially if I’m travelling to a destination with limited card options. Make sure you have the latest apps. We’ve just rolled out a new-look version of our Qantas app to simplify the way you manage your journey. Travellers benefit from a new feature called “travel mode” that puts their flight information front and centre 72 hours before travel.

Cam Wallace - Qantas International Chief Executive

Direct flights to New York will continue to prove popular in 2024. Photo / Clay Banks; Unsplash

Celeste Ryall

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

It really depends on budget, time and interests, and that’s where a fantastic travel consultant can help. Australia and the Pacific Islands are perennial favourites for Kiwis, especially all-inclusive holidays. Southeast Asian destinations are also trending; in addition to the cuisine and experiences, once you’re there, your money goes a long way. Increased airline capacity and competition to the US have had airfares fall to 2019 levels and demand so far suggests that it will be a popular destination in 2024. Round-the-world cruises top many of our customer wish lists. New ships and itineraries in NZ mean it isn’t even necessary to navigate an airport. The desire to make travel count will also continue with people travelling further afield, staying longer and ticking off once-in-a-lifetime experiences like Japan, the Northern Lights and Greek Island hopping.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

The importance of experiences and connection is expected to continue into 2024, with travellers wanting more immersive and authentic experiences, responsible travel options and multi-generational holidays. We are expecting to see the continued prioritisation of spending on travel rather than other items like dining out and home improvements, as the cost of living means people can’t do it all. Customers are looking to travel outside of peak periods. Travellers are also booking earlier than ever before to secure the best deals and options.

What travel hacks, tips and/or travel gadgets do you recommend?

Use a travel consultant who can customise the perfect holiday for every type of traveller. On average our consultants have over 25 years of experience in the travel industry – there are few travel tips and hacks we don’t know.

For those who like to keep a travel journal, there are some great online travel apps available. Polarsteps is a favourite - with minimal effort you can produce a travel log that beautifully showcases your journey and can be shared with friends and family back home.

Celeste Ryall - Customer Engagement Director, House of Travel

People are travelling further afield, staying longer and ticking off once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as Greek Island hopping. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Courtney

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

Australia, the South Pacific and the Cook Islands remain popular with Kiwis. We’re expecting some fantastic package deals to come to market in 2024 that will be particularly pleasing for families. Kiwis may also be considering where to get more bang for their buck with the current exchange rate: Japan is a great option with the NZ dollar faring well against the Japanese Yen and there are some incredible deals on flights in 2024. Indonesia is also a great option for those wanting their money to stretch further. Bali will be even easier on the pocket than usual and new direct routes to Bali are in the pipeline for next year outside of peak season. Auckland Airport has forecast that North American flights will exceed 2019 levels and we’re also noticing plenty of bookings to the UK and Europe.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

Cruises are booming and we’re expecting both ocean and river cruising to be popular in 2024. Wishlist destinations like Antarctica, the Northern Lights and the Galapagos islands are popular cruises, too. Additionally, round-the-world cruises are selling out fast for 2024, and we are now selling into the 2025 season.

There are a couple of big sporting events in 2024 which are likely to attract Kiwis overseas - the Paris Olympics starting in July, as well as the America’s Cup in Barcelona in August. No doubt Kiwis will head over to support our athletes, and tag on additional Europe travel.

What travel hacks, tips and/or travel gadgets do you recommend?

Speak with your local travel expert; all Flight Centre Travel agents know their stuff when it comes to travel. They’re travellers themselves and can give you first-hand tips throughout. Also, consider baggage tracking. Your local travel expert will be able to look at the best options for you when it comes to safety nets like this and travel insurance. Finally, always make sure you have enough necessities to get you through at least a couple of days, packed in your carry-on. Just in case your luggage does get lost.

Victoria Courtney - Managing Director, Flight Centre Travel Group NZ

Japan is a great option with the NZ dollar faring well against the Japanese Yen.

Chris Hunter

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

Kiwis should continue to travel to Fiji and immerse themselves in the laid-back island vibes, pristine beaches, and warm hospitality of Fiji. Book early to lock in the best school holiday deals.

The Cyclades in Greece are also proving popular. Escape to the idyllic islands of Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Milos, and Ios, all of which are known for their stunning beaches, whitewashed villages, and vibrant nightlife.

If Asia is on the wish list, discover the vibrant blend of tradition and modernity, technological advancements, and cultural wonders of Japan.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

Expect to see travellers seeking more and more off-the-beaten-path destinations in a bid to find hidden gems, less frequented places and to avoid mass crowds by fully immersing themselves in authentic experiences. Active adventures are also enjoying a moment with travellers seeking more active and engaging experiences such as hiking, biking, wildlife safaris and unique experiences. Wellness retreats allow you to prioritise mental and physical well-being with retreats focused on yoga, health and wellness and spa treatments. Finally, we have seen an increase in luxury cruising with longer cruise bookings. Europe for 10 days-plus and unique soft adventure or expedition-style itineraries are already trending.

What are your travel hacks/ tips?

Pack light and efficiently. Choose versatile clothing items and if something additional is required then you can always purchase something there. Utilise travel apps and download apps for navigation, language translation and currency conversion. I recommend “Airalo” which is a good way to buy mobile data abroad to stay connected when you travel, and it gives you access to eSIMs for 200+ countries and regions around the world. I always recommend everyone to purchase travel insurance. Speak to your travel agent and protect yourself against unforeseen circumstances, such as flight cancellations or medical emergencies.

Chris Hunter – General Manager NZ, helloworld

