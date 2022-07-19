A new Tourism Fiji ad invites Dr. Ashley Bloomfield to come and relax in the islands. Video / Tourism Fiji

A new Tourism Fiji ad invites Dr. Ashley Bloomfield to come and relax in the islands. Video / Tourism Fiji

Tourism Fiji has invited Dr Ashley Bloomfield and his family to visit for a holiday as a thank you for his years of public service.

On July 29, Dr Bloomfield will step down from his role as Director-General of Health. While most people can expect a cake or perhaps a bunch of flowers as a goodbye gift, he may just get a tropical holiday.

After leading the Covid-19 response for New Zealand, Dr Bloomfield announced he would step down to spend more time with his family.

Tourism Fiji hope some of this time will be spent in Fiji, where they have extended an offer for the Director-General to get a 'booster' of happiness with his family.

Announced via a tongue-in-cheek video created by Fijian locals, the Kiwi was been invited to the archipelago of 33 islands.

In the video, 6-year-old Ratu Isikeli Sauturaga tells Dr Bloomfield that Fiji's traffic-light system is a lot more relaxed while he sips on a traffic light mocktail.

Later, Mohammed Zoheeb invites Dr Bloomfield to enjoy a much-needed shot of vitamin D on their shores.

References are made to Chris Hipkins' famous line as locals tell Bloomfield there is "plenty of room to spread your legs," while on the island.

Dr Bloomfield became well known by New Zealanders in 2020 when he featured alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the daily Covid-19 broadcast. Since then, he has earned recognition around the world for his role in New Zealand's pandemic response.

The 1-minute promotional video shows off Fiji's best qualities including white sand beaches, clear blue waters and friendly locals who are ready to welcome Dr Bloomfield, and other visitors.

A potential itinerary for the family, if they accept the offer would include a day trip with South Sea Sailing, a tree-top adventure at Zip Fiji, an afternoon relaxing on a sun lounger on Tivua Island, or a casual game of rugby with the local village.

Tourism Fiji's New Zealand Regional Director, Sonya Lawson, said Dr Bloomfields years of service more than warranted a holiday.

"It's clear that Dr Bloomfield has given many dedicated years of service to the New Zealand public, and has earnt himself a well-deserved holiday," she said.

"We would be delighted to share our year round tropical warmth, pristine coastlines and world-renowned Bula spirit with Ashley and his family."