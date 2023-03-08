Anzac Day Dawn Service 2022. Video / Maori Television

It’s no surprise Kiwis love a public holiday, especially ones that turn a two-day weekend into a three-day mini-holiday.

Looking ahead, we still have several public holidays in New Zealand, this side of winter.

However, one of them includes a small date detail that could catch you out.

For the last few years, Anzac Day has meant a three-day weekend for most Kiwis. Even when April 25 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, most still get the following Monday off work, thanks to the Holidays Amendment Act in 2013, which allows the day to be ‘Mondayised’.

This year, things are a little different and it could throw off your holiday plans.

In 2023, April 25 will fall on a Tuesday. While we still get Tuesday off work to commemorate the day, it won’t bookend a weekend for that wonderful long weekend.

People then have some decisions to make.

You could go away for a short weekend trip, return to the office on Monday and see Tuesday as a bonus day off.

Others who are allowed to work from home may travel a little further afield for the weekend, work remotely on Monday then enjoy Tuesday in a new location.

Or, you can cash in a day of leave, take Monday off and treat yourself to a luxurious four-day weekend.

Eager to get out of the city, my friends and I hastily applied for leave and started discussing where we would go. Some suggested a few days with a wellness-inspired trip to Rotorua, while others proposed driving around Coromandel (even if the route is a little different to normal).

One was a fan of exploring our own city, while another wanted to hit the road and take one of the five top road trips in Aotearoa.

While you’re checking the calendar, we’ve worked out how to game New Zealand’s public holidays for the largest number of days off.

Some of the weekends have already passed, but it’s worth planning ahead to see how you can make the most of King’s Birthday Weekend, Matariki, Labour Day and Christmas.