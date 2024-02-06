Voyager 2023 media awards
Former Prime Minister Sir John Key’s Antarctica expedition travel diary

By Sir John Key
13 mins to read
Sir John Key’s Antarctic Expedition: The former NZ PM’s polar plunge with Viva Expeditions.

In November 2023, former Prime Minister Sir John Key and his wife Bronagh travelled to Antarctica. It was Key’s third trip to the icy continent but this time he joined a group of Herald Travel, he shares his diary of the trip.

