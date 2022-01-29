The results are in. These are your 2022 Best of Summer winners. Photo / 123rf

It's been one heck of a summer, hasn't it? We know there's been a cloud on, or just over, the horizon; even the threat of a tsunami. But for most of the past six weeks the country has revelled in hot clear days, warm evenings, beach life. We've been the land of the long sunburnt crowd.

Back on New Year's Day we asked readers to nominate their favourite campgrounds, fish'n'chip shops, playgrounds, beach walks and ice cream or gelato shops for our Best of Summer 2022 poll. We chose those five categories because we reckon they're what makes a classic Kiwi holiday.

Highly recommended: Northland's Mangonui Fish Shop boasts both a beautiful location and revered fish and chips. Photo / Supplied

Through the month we've been profiling the top reader choices in each category and you've been voting for the winners. Today, we're naming them – and one part of the motu has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Think Hawke's Bay and you picture gourmet food, world-renowned wines and Napier's fabulous Art Deco heritage. From today, you'd better add fish'n chips, ice cream and playgrounds, because the East Coast hotspot has won those three categories.

Hawke's Bay has won in three Best of Summer categories, including for its ice cream at Rush Munro's Ice Creamery. Photo / Rush Munro's

Hamish Saxton, chief executive of Hawke's Bay Tourism, says these are just more reasons for Kiwis to drop by.

"Ice cream and fish'n'chips are icons of a Kiwi summer and I'm thrilled New Zealanders agree that the best of both come from Hawke's Bay, Food and Wine Country.

"We are passionate about what we eat and drink here so it's fantastic to know that your readers have spoken, and they believe we serve up the best.

"Better yet, take your ice cream and fish'n'chips to Anderson Park and you've got a perfect afternoon, with children of all ages (including the inner child) and abilities catered for," he says.

Hawke's Bay Today editor Craig Cooper reckons locals and visitors should take on a new challenge: "Experience three Best of Summer winners in just a few hours - Pirimai Chippy kai for dinner, then take the kids to Anderson Park playground, and head to Rush Munro's for dessert."

We'll leave you to decide whether you're up for it. Meanwhile, meet our Best of Summer 2022 winners.

Hawke's Bay: A top spot to spend summer, as voted by you. Photo / Warren Buckland

TOP FISH'N CHIPS

PIRIMAI CHIPPY

Allen Berry Ave-Bill Hercock St, Napier

pirimaichippy.co.nz/

World-famous a lot further afield than Hawke's Bay, even the Aussies admit they're pretty good. "We were visiting Napier from Australia and searched online for the best fish and chips. Pirimai Chippy came up and we are so glad that it did. These are some of the best fish and chips we have eaten. The shop is very clean and welcoming, and all the staff were very professional. Lovely touch when they walk you to the door and thank you for coming and wish you a good evening."

Pirimai Fish and Chips is famous well beyond its home in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Prue and Ian Hunter have been running the shop for 15 years. Their secret? That customer service and "we like to think our products are very good - we have a lot of homemade products", she told HBToday. That includes the staggering 26 serious burgers, all dreamed up on the premises.

Highly recommended: Mangonui Fish Shop, Northland; JFC Paihia, Bay of Islands

The fish and chips at JFC in Paihia come highly recommended; voted for by numerous fans. Photo / Max Cadenhead

TOP ICE CREAM

RUSH MUNRO'S ICE CREAM GARDENS

704 Heretaunga St West, Hastings

rushmunro.co.nz

The more things change, the more they don't at New Zealand's oldest ice cream parlour. When Vaughan and Sharon Currie took over the churns and scoops a couple of years ago, they continued two traditions: in 95 years it's passed through five family owners and they still use Charles Rush Munro's 1926 recipes. The Curries have renovated the parlour and expanded the real-fruit ice creams from 25 to 36 flavours. But as he told HBToday, "Rush Munro's will continue to be a family-run business where we are all hands on deck and we keep with tradition to ensure the Rush Munro's experience is a special one." Expect massive queues out the door and down the street – that's been happening for almost a century, too.

Highly recommended: Scrunchy Millers, Milford, Auckland; Duck Island, Hamilton

Duck Island in Hamilton entices many an ice cream devotee. Photo / Supplied; Duck Island Ice Cream

TOP PLAYGROUND

ANDERSON PARK

Kennedy Rd, Greenmeadows

napier.govt.nz/napier/playgrounds/anderson-park/

When Napier's horseracing club moved its events to Hastings in the 1960s, the council acquired the old racecourse and created the district's largest green space. Fast-forward to 2018: the $3.6 million all-abilities playground was opened with accessible and imaginative structures for climbing and sliding, flying foxes, swings, water play, artwork with messages in braille and interactive elements. Model boats, bike and walking trails, miniature railway and skatepark are other features. An Auckland dad: "There is so much to do in this free to use, newly revamped park that it's hard to mention all that goes on, so I won't, but I will attempt to say how well it's been done… The great thing is that a number of the "rides" are big enough and strong enough for many adults to use... Bring a picnic and stay for the day."

Highly recommended: Margaret Mahy Playground, Christchurch; Kowhai Park, Whanganui

Anderson Park boasts imaginative structures for climbing and sliding, flying foxes, swings, water play and artwork with messages in braille. Photo / Supplied

TOP CAMPGROUND

ŌHOPE BEACH TOP 10 HOLIDAY PARK



367 Harbour Rd, Ōhope

ohopebeach.co.nz

You voted Ōhope favourite beach last summer and its Top 10 Holiday Park is the country's favourite campground this time. Good news for the Bay of Plenty resort and even better news for Aimee and Cormac O'Keeffe. With her parents Vicki and Ian Smith, well-known owners of the Waihi Beach holiday park for 25 years, they purchased the resort in March. David Ovendale, CEO of the Top 10 Holiday Parks Group, is chuffed. "It is fantastic to hear that Ōhope Beach Top 10 has been voted by Herald readers as the best holiday park in New Zealand. After a couple of very challenging years for all of us, but particularly for the tourism/accommodation sector, this comes as welcome news where there is a limited amount of it about. It is fantastic to see that the hard work and effort of the Ōhope team and the new additions to the park over the winter months have been recognised."

Highly recommended: Taupo Top 10 Holiday Park, Hahei Beach Resort, Coromandel

You voted Ohope your favourite beach last summer and its Top 10 Holiday Park is the country's favourite campground this year. Photo / Supplied; Tourism Bay of Plenty

TOP BEACH WALK

CATHEDRAL COVE, COROMANDEL



doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-go/coromandel/places/hahei-area/tracks/cathedral-cove-walk/

"Don't leave home till you've seen the country" used to be the come-on line to convince Kiwis to spend their time and money on local attractions. This hour-or-so trail along the east coast to a pristine beach can match anything the rest of the world has to offer. Some of your fellow New Zealanders say: "We managed it with a baby in her buggy. We parked the buggy at the top of the steps to see Gemstone Bay and Stingray Bay, then took it all the way down to the beach at Cathedral Cove. It was early in the morning so not too busy, and we had help with the buggy on the climb back up the stairs from a lovely DoC ranger who works in the area." A later-life convert: "Although the path is up and down a bit, it is well sealed and around an easy 1-hour each way – and I'm in my 70s!" Proving we weren't going over the top about world-class: "Having been to the French Riviera, the coastal views on the Cathedral Cove walk are more stunning."

Highly recommended: Abel Tasman Coast Track, Nelson Tasman; New Plymouth Coastal Walkway, Taranaki

The coastal views on the Cathedral Cove walk are stunning. Photo / 123rf

