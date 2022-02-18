Americans can skip tests travellers are required to take before boarding a flight back to the US, if they have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 90 days. Photo / Unsplash

When travelling from the US to another country, one must consider the risk of catching Covid-19. Not just because of the health complications, but the fact that a positive test could prevent you from returning home when planned.

Unless, you pack your travels into the 90 days following a recovery from Covid-19; something travel advisors told Boston Globe more Americans are doing.

With positive test results and a doctor's note confirming recovery, Americans can skip tests travellers are required to take before boarding a flight back to the US.

For those who fear getting stranded overseas more than getting sick, travel advisors say this 90-day window operates as a "golden ticket" to anxiety-free travel.

"Our advisers are so busy fielding calls from clients who are feeling Teflon-coated after coming down with Omicron. Some are even planning trips while they're still in quarantine," Misty Belles, vice president of global public relations for Virtuoso, a travel adviser network, told the Globe.

"It has definitely bolstered those who are being cautious and promoted international travel, opening the possibility for long-haul travel for people who had been timid about it," she said.

"For the industry, after having gone through rounds of cancellations and postponements in the thick of the busy holiday season, it's huge."

Travel consultant Laura Worth agreed, telling the Globe that the agency where she works has never been busier.

"The floodgates have really opened in the last few weeks. Now the requests are just crazy, crazy, crazy coming in."

Despite the casual approach some travellers are taking, recovery does not render people totally protected from further risks.

Having had the virus has been proven to bolster immunity however, studies show it is possible to be reinfected with the same variant, or a different strain. When travelling to popular destinations with lower vaccine availability or vaccination, the risk is higher.

However, according to travel agents, American travellers tend to be more worried about getting stuck than sick. The most referenced barrier to international travel has not been the risk of infection but the requirement to get a negative Covid test 24 hours before a return flight to the US.

There is still an 'edge' to conversations, said Worth, but there is far more relief for those who have recently recovered and plan to travel.

"It's the release of the fear of being stuck, more than anything," she said.

Unfortunately, Worth said some clients often need to be reminded that, despite feeling freer, it doesn't mean they can up and go anywhere.

"You have to remind people that they can't just visit their friends in Hong Kong [where the border remains closed to tourists] or pick up and go to Chile [where there are still difficult-to-navigate restrictions]," Worth said.

"But you remind them, and then they remember: 'Oh, right.' That's still a thing."

With this "golden ticket", some travellers become far more confident to venture further than their friends and family and visit spots while they are free from crowds.

One man told the Globe his 90-day window was "the perfect timing to go big" and planned a 'blow-out' trip to Tulum in Mexico.

Another said the letter of health from his doctor following a case of Covid made it "much easier" to fly to South Africa for a safari, which he later described as the "most amazing vacation ever".

According to Worth, the sense of immunity felt by those who have caught the less severe Omicron has already positively benefited the tourism industry as people feel more comfortable travelling.

"It will end up being a great thing for the economy and the industry for countries such as the UK to throw out the testing requirements and just say: If you're vaccinated, come," she said.

"We have to normalize it somehow. And if Omicron does that—well, in a backward sense, it may have been a great gift."