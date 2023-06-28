Phil Stringer shared his unusual experience on board an American Airlines flight. Photo / TikTok, @phil.stringer

An American traveller managed to get a private jet experience for the cost of an economy ticket after he was the only passenger on an American Airlines flight.

Phil Stringer was booked to fly from Oklahoma City to Charlotte when he encountered an 18-hour delay due to a maintenance issue.

When boarding eventually commenced, he realised he was the sole passenger on the flight.

In a now-viral video posted to TikTok, Stringer captured his astonishment, stating, “I’m the only person on this flight, and they have an entire flight crew. They do not want to do this flight.”

At first, in the video, Stringer pretends he purchased every single ticket on the plane to avoid being around other passengers. He then revealed the truth.

It is presumed that other passengers either booked alternative flights or abandoned travel plans.

Curiosity led Stringer to inquire about the quantity of bags that needed to be loaded on to the aircraft.

To his surprise, the baggage handler responded, “A total of one.”

When the flight eventually took off after midnight, it became evident that the airline had mobilised its crew, who were staying at a hotel nearby, solely for Stringer’s journey.

The video quickly amassed over 46 million views, with many viewers applauding the airline and its staff.

One commentator expressed surprise, stating, “This is crazy! I’m surprised they didn’t cancel it.”

Another viewer appreciated the gesture, writing: “This makes me smile!! They still flew for you!!!”

In a statement, American Airlines said they knew delays were challenging, reported Dallas Morning News.

“We know it can be frustrating when travel plans get delayed and are thankful for our crew members who went above and beyond to care for Mr Stringer during his flight,” a spokesperson said.

However, being the only passenger on the flight didn’t save Stringer from enduring a common travel mishap; groundstaff misplacing his luggage.

“It is 4 o’clock in the morning and I cannot get home... because I don’t have a bag. My bag is nowhere to be found,” Stringer said in a video.

In the comments, one person joked the luggage mishap was intentionally orchestrated as retaliation for inconveniencing the crew.

“They lost it on purpose because you made them all get up for just you,” they wrote.